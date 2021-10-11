Amal Clooney Wore a Sequined Strapless Gown in Rare Red-Carpet Appearance With George
Amal Clooney and husband George Clooney made a rare red-carpet appearance together October 10 at the London Film Festival. The couple, who married in 2014 and welcomed fraternal twins in 2017, attended the premiere of The Tender Bar, the latest film George directed, which stars Ben Affleck. Amal Clooney is always stunning us with her looks, from workwear to the red carpet, and she went all out for this event.www.glamour.com
