Chiefs and Bills Sunday Night Football recap

By KMBC 9 News Staff
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs dropped their second straight home game Sunday night. The buffalo Bills came into arrowhead and left with a "w". The Chiefs ultimately fell to the Bills 38-20 The chiefs defense was torched in the first half. The defense gave up several big plays including a 53 yard touchdown pass. In the second half the Chiefs stepped up and played better, but the offense had several miscues, including Patrick Mahomes throwing two picks. One of those interceptions was returned for a crushing late game Bills defensive touchdown.

