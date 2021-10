Innovation Depot has named the second cohort for its Voltage program. The Depot has selected eight entrepreneurs to participate in the program. Voltage is designed to support entrepreneurs who have an idea for a tech or tech-enabled business as they translate that idea into a prototype. Voltage has been streamlined into a six-week program held outside of the traditional nine-to-five working hours. Before founders leave a primary job or invest funds into building a minimum viable product, Voltage assists in assessing the feasibility and viability of their ideas to see if a founder can forge ahead with the concept, pivot or return to the drawing board.

BIRMINGHAM, AL ・ 15 DAYS AGO