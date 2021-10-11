CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
USD/CAD Susceptible to Larger Correction Ahead of US CPI, FOMC Minutes

By David Song
DailyFx
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUSD/CAD has taken out the August low (1.2453) following the better-than-expected Canada Employment report, but key developments coming out of the US may curb the recent decline in the exchange rate as signs of sticky inflation may put pressure on the Federal Reserve to normalize monetary policy sooner rather than later.

