NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Several members of the City Council are calling on Gov. Kathy Hochul and state lawmakers to change the bail reform law. They believe it will help reduce an increase in shootings. The request comes after two teenagers were shot in the city on Wednesday night, CBS2’s Andrea Grymes reported. Surveillance video captured the shooting’s aftermath. Young men are seen running. One of the victims doubles over and then collapses on the street. “It’s like lawlessness right now,” one person said. Police said it all happened inside a Mama’s Fried Chicken in Harlem at around 8:45 p.m. A 13-year-old and 16-year-old...

ALBANY, NY ・ 7 DAYS AGO