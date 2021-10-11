C.J. Stroud’s latest Big Ten honor raises a question: Can he break Dwayne Haskins’ Ohio State football passing records?

COLUMBUS, Ohio -- Ohio Stadium is getting new turf next season and Ohio State football wants its fans to help them decide what it looks like. Fans will have the chance to submit their ideas of what they think the new turf should look like. Some will be able to see their ideas shared on OSU’s Twitter, Instagram and Facebook pages. An internal department panel will then review all the designs before creating the new look.

