C.J. Stroud’s latest Big Ten honor raises a question: Can he break Dwayne Haskins’ Ohio State football passing records?
COLUMBUS, Ohio -- Another week passes by and Ohio State football’s C.J. Stroud adds another Big Ten weekly honor to his resume. This time he joins TreVeyon Henderson as players who’ve won both Co-Big Ten Offensive Player and Freshman of the Week in the same week. Henderson did so after running for 277 yards and three touchdowns in a 41-20 win over Tulsa in Week 3. Stroud shares this week’s honor with Michigan State’s Jalen Nailor.www.cleveland.com
Comments / 0