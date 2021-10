For a little while, I was falling in love. (If you were near a radio in the 80s, you’ll get the reference.) English new wave band A Flock of Seagulls, formed in Liverpool in 1979, enjoyed the peak of their international success in the early 1980s with hits like “Space Age Love Song,” “Telecommunication,” and “I Ran,” to name only a few.

MUSIC ・ 4 HOURS AGO