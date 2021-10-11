CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Florida State

Man dies while competing in triathlon in Florida

By Theresa Seiger, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
Boston 25 News WFXT
Boston 25 News WFXT
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kyUkE_0cNkYidM00

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — A 51-year-old man died Sunday while competing in the Game On! Triathlon in Ponte Vedra Beach, organizers told WJAX-TV.

Officials with Game On! Race Events told the news station that the triathlete experienced an unspecified medical emergency while in the water for the swim portion of the event. The man’s name was not immediately released.

“The athlete received immediate medical attention and was transported to the hospital,” organizers said in a statement. “The sport of triathlon lost a member of our beloved community today. We share our deepest condolences with his family and friends and respect their privacy during this time.”

Melissa Lee, who participated in the triathlon, told WJAX that training could not have prepared her for the water conditions triathletes encountered Sunday morning.

“We estimated about 3- to 4-foot swells, which is pretty big for swimming,” she said. “They were coming very quickly, so it’s not like you had a long break in between them -- maybe every four to five seconds. There was a very strong undercurrent as well. … You couldn’t really comprehend the power in the water until you actually got in it.”

She said that she saw a man getting CPR on the shore as she was finishing her swim.

“It was definitely scary to see something like that,” she said.

About 465 people participated in Sunday’s triathlon, which began around 6:30 a.m. at Mickler’s Landing in Ponte Verda Beach, according to WJAX.

©2021 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
healththoroughfare.com

Doctor In Florida Convinces Man To Get The COVID-19 Shot During “Genuine Back And Forth” At A Restaurant

Over the summer, Dr. Duane Mitchell just stopped by a restaurant in Gainesville, Florida to enjoy some dinner, just like everyone else there. However, what he did not predict would happen was that he would end up convincing a complete stranger to get vaccinated by the end of his meal while also finding a new friend as a result of their conversation!
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Sports
City
Ponte Vedra Beach, FL
Local
Florida Accidents
State
Florida State
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
Click10.com

Man dies while repairing elevator at high-rise building in Aventura

AVENTURA, Fla. – Officers and firefighters responded to a man’s death on Tuesday at the Harbor Village Towers in Aventura. Officer Hans Maestre, a spokesman for the Aventura Police Department, said there was a body in an elevator shaft at 3600 Yacht Club Dr. The victim was working on the...
AVENTURA, FL
fox35orlando.com

Florida man brutally beaten while vacationing in Nashville

A Florida man is fighting for his life after being beaten while on vacation in Nashville. Paul Calero, 30, was hospitalized with head injuries at Vanderbilt University Medical Center. His family says his recovery will take several months.
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Swimming#Race#Accident#Wjax Tv#Cpr#Cox Media Group
Salt Lake Tribune

22-year-old Idaho man collapses and dies while running St. George Marathon

A 22-year-old Idaho man died Saturday while running in the St. George Marathon. Hayden Holman, of Sugar City, collapsed near the end of the 26-mile race. He stopped breathing and his heart stopped beating, according to St. George police. First responders were able to revive him, but Holman died shortly after he was taken to a hospital.
IDAHO STATE
Only In Florida

The One-Of-A-Kind Trail In Florida With Black Bears And Boardwalks Is Quite The Hike

For many outdoor enthusiasts, the best part about hiking through nature isn’t the exercise, but nature itself. There is a trail in Sanford, Florida that offers up seven miles of pure natural beauty. The Black Bear Wilderness Trail is a loop trail through the Black Bear Wilderness Area that takes hikers along boardwalks over marshes and through the forests. Who knows, you may just spot a black bear along the way.
FLORIDA STATE
wevv.com

Man Dies While Trying to Pull His Boat to Shore on Ohio River

A man lost his life while trying to secure his boat after it broke loose from a dock on the Ohio River in Owensboro. Owensboro police say the 73-year-old victim died while trying to save his boat around1:45 Thursday afternoon at the English Park Boat Ramp. Police say the victim...
OWENSBORO, KY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Sports
thecoastlandtimes.com

North Carolina man dies while swimming in ocean off CHNS

A 55-year-old man from Horse Shoe, North Carolina died the morning of Oct. 1, 2021 in the Atlantic Ocean near the northern entrance to the village of Buxton, according to a Cape Hatteras National Seashore press release. At 10:54 a.m., a friend of the 55-year-old male called 911 to report...
BUXTON, NC
13News Now

Man dies while swimming in the ocean off Cape Hatteras in OBX

DARE COUNTY, N.C. — A North Carolina man died while swimming in the ocean off Cape Hatteras National Seashore in the Outer Banks Friday morning. In a press release, the National Park Service (NPS) said the incident happened near the northern entrance to the village of Buxton, North Carolina. The victim was a 55-year-old man from Horse Shoe, which is close to Asheville. NPS did not say who he was.
DARE COUNTY, NC
WREG

Florida couple travels 1,000 miles to compete in St. Jude Ironman

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — The Ironman triathlon isn’t for the faint of heart.  “We swim 1.2 miles, then we get on our bikes and ride 56 miles, and then we run 13.1,” said triathlete Kim Wolman. Wolman and her boyfriend Dave Grad traveled 1,000 miles from Parkland, Florida to compete in the inaugural St. Jude […]
FLORIDA STATE
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Man dies while swimming in ocean along Outer Banks

MANTEO, NC (AP) — The National Park Service says a North Carolina man has died while swimming in the Atlantic Ocean off the Outer Banks. According to a news release, the man, who was from Horse Shoe in Henderson County but whose identity wasn’t immediately released, was reported by a friend to be feeling tired in the ocean without a flotation device.
ATLANTIC, NC
kshb.com

Florida boy competing for 'Best Mullet in America'

NEW PORT RICHEY, FLA. (WFTS) — There are hairstyles, and then there is the mullet. Over the years it’s become a part of pop culture. For Kayden Manning of New Port Richey, Florida, it's business in the front, party in the back, for nine-year-old Kayden Manning. “When I went to...
FLORIDA STATE
Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston, MA
58K+
Followers
71K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

Boston 25 News WFXT is helping you stay informed and stay connected with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.boston25news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy