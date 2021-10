As you may have already read, Newcastle United have new owners and are now the richest club in the world following their takeover by the Saudi Public Investment Fund. The Magpies had undergone a turbulent period under Mike Ashley’s tenure but the fans now look forward to brighter and bigger things at the club following the Saudi Public Investment Fund take over. We can’t expect them to turn into clubs of Real Madrid’s stature just yet, but it’s a gradual process and I think Newcastle would become one of the biggest clubs in football in a few years.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 7 DAYS AGO