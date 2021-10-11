Airlines Keep Cancelling Flights – Holiday Travel Should Be Interesting
If there is one thing that has come roaring back since the COVID-19 pandemic shut everything down it's travel. People were locked down for so long that when people started feeling safe enough to fly, they took to the friendly skies in huge numbers. The problem is that, like with so many industries post-COVID, supply chain issues and staffing issues have really wreaked havoc with the travel industry. The airline industry has been especially hard hit and it has shown in the numbers of cancelled and delayed flights all summer long.kisselpaso.com
