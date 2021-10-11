This mad Rocket Car just sold for the price of a regular Golf

Now we're talkin': With 480 horsepower and a zero-to-60 mph time of under four seconds, Ford should've led with these GT models to begin with. Whether you like it or not, the 2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E is a sales success and here to stay. According to Ford, it is now on track to deliver 50,000 units by the end of the year, and production for the 2021 model is already sold out. Not bad for a year plagued with pandemic-related shutdowns and industry-wide parts shortages, huh? By this measure, the newer, quicker, and more badass 2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E GT and GT Performance Edition should be another home run.

