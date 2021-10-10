CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Firebirds Post Second Straight Home Victory

Cover picture for the articleKENOSHA, Wis. — The Carthage College women's volleyball team picked up another home victory on Sunday afternoon with a 3-2 win over North Park at Tarble Arena. Liv Carel connected on a kill putting Carthage (14-9, 4-1 CCIW) up 8-5 in set one. After North Park (13-7, 1-4 CCIW) tied it at 11, the Vikings went out in front 17-11 with an ace. The home team used a five-point swing to get within one with an ace from Molly Skoda and a kill from Carel. The Firebirds then tied the set at 21 with back-to-back kills from Nicole Acton and Skoda. Though the set was locked at 23, the visitors won set one with two attack errors 25-23.

