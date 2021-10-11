CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

What Did Queen Elizabeth Just Do For The First Time In 18 Months?

By Andy Sahadeo
Nicki Swift
Nicki Swift
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Since early 2020 (and counting), the COVID-19 pandemic has completely reshaped the world as we know it. Social outings, like concerts and sporting events, amongst other gatherings, were shuttered in the wake of the rapidly spreading disease. Sending shockwaves around the world, the pandemic ravaged entire communities, forcing people to retreat, while sacrificing precious social time with friends and family. Whether you are a common citizen or a member of high society, COVID-19 has discriminated against no one — and such is the case with the UK's Queen Elizabeth II.

www.nickiswift.com

Comments / 0

Related
Popculture

Royal Family Announces Arrival of Another Royal Baby

The British royal family just got a little bit larger thanks to the arrival of another royal baby! On Monday, Buckingham Palace announced that Princess Beatrice welcomed her first child, a baby girl, with husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi. Beatrice gave birth on Saturday, Sept. 18 at the Chelsea and Westminster Hospital in London, the royal family confirmed, with the little bundle of joy arriving "at 23.42" weighing 6 pounds and 2 ounces.
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Queen Elizabeth's Doctors Deliver an 'Unfair' Warning Over the Monarch's Health

Queen Elizabeth II has reached the ripe old age of 95, and with that has come some more restrictive health rules from her doctors. According to a report from Vanity Fair, the monarch Is being asked to forgo her favorite gin martinis. "The Queen has been told to give up her evening drink which is usually a martini," a family friend told the publication. "It's not really a big deal for her, she is not a big drinker, but it seems a trifle unfair that at this stage in her life she's having to give up one of very few pleasures."
CELEBRITIES
New York Post

Queen Elizabeth’s wax figure unveiled, but her corgi stole the spotlight

Wax on, wax off! Queen Elizabeth II’s newest wax figure came to life on Thursday as it made its way in a horse and carriage in Blackpool, England. The 95-year-old royal’s statue was unveiled at Madame Tussauds Blackpool. The figure takes up residence at the tourist attraction where it will be joined by models of Prince William and Kate Middleton, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge.
PETS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Queen Elizabeth
Person
Prince Andrew
Person
Queen Elizabeth Ii
Person
Prince Philip
Us Weekly

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Will Not Attend Prince William’s Tribute Event for Princess Diana

Sitting this one out. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will not be traveling overseas for an event set to honor Princess Diana later this month, Us Weekly can confirm. The party, hosted by Prince William, was originally set for July when both brothers attended a statue unveiling that paid tribute to their mother. A source tells Us that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex “will not be in attendance” at the private get-together, celebrating donors who helped fund the statue and close friends and family of Diana, including Elton John.
CELEBRITIES
theknot.com

All About Princess Beatrice's Wedding Dress Loaned By The Queen

Many things about Princess Beatrice's wedding to her beau, Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, were unconventional. Her stunning vintage wedding gown, though, was a sweet nod to the royal family legacy. The couple first scaled down their May 2020 nuptials (scrapping the original Buckingham Palace reception) and then had to cancel their ceremony altogether due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. But Beatrice and Mozzi were not deterred, and managed to find a meaningful way to celebrate their love: with an intimate summer wedding at The Royal Chapel of All Saints in Windsor, held on July 17, 2020.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
fox40jackson.com

Queen Elizabeth makes first public comments about Prince Philip since his death

Queen Elizabeth II opened the sixth session of the Scottish Parliament on Saturday and reflected on memories of her late husband, Prince Philip, for the first time publicly since his death. The 95-year-old monarch arrived for the ceremony with her son, Prince Charles, and his wife, Camilla, who in Scotland...
U.K.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#British Royal Family#Uk#The Daily Mail#Megxit
nickiswift.com

How Did Queen Elizabeth Send A Secret Message?

Over the years, Queen Elizabeth II has become known for her hidden messages. From secret buttons to switching her bag to another arm, the monarch has more than one way to gently let people know something without actually having to say it. According to the Daily Express, she often uses her hands as her secret language and when she twists her wedding ring, it's a sign that she wants a conversation to end — a.k.a. if a staff member sees it, they'll swoop in to help her out.
CELEBRITIES
hngn.com

Queen Elizabeth Speaks About Prince Philip For the First Time as Her Majesty Loses Grip on Royal Family Ahead of Platinum

For the first time since Prince Philip's death in April, Queen Elizabeth II has spoken publicly about him. He was 99 years old before he died. The Queen presided over the opening ceremony for the sixth session of the Scottish Parliament in Edinburgh on Saturday, recalling "happy memories" she and Prince Philip made during their visits to Scotland, where the couple, who had been married for 73 years, spent many summers vacationing at their royal residence of Balmoral Castle, in the Scottish Highlands.
U.K.
HuffingtonPost

Queen Elizabeth Hosts First Major Event At Buckingham Palace In Over A Year

LONDON (AP) — Queen Elizabeth II held her first major engagement at Buckingham Palace since the onset of the coronavirus pandemic a year and a half ago, as she presided Thursday over the launch of the baton relay for next year’s Commonwealth Games in the central England city of Birmingham.
INDIA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Royals
NewsBreak
Celebrities
purewow.com

Queen Elizabeth Joins Forces with Prince Charles ﻿for Her First Royal Outing Since Summer Break

Queen Elizabeth and Prince Charles just teamed up for a mother-son outing. On Friday, the 95-year-old monarch and the Prince of Wales participated in a special tree event to mark the start of the U.K.’s official planting season. The duo invited local schoolchildren to attend the get-together, which took place at their Balmoral estate in Scotland. The event marked the start of The Queen's Green Canopy, a U.K.-wide tree planting initiative to mark Her Majesty’s Platinum Jubilee in 2022. The program has encouraged people across the country to “plant a tree for the Jubilee.”
CELEBRITIES
thechronicle-news.com

Queen Elizabeth is seeking a pastry chef

Queen Elizabeth is hiring a pastry chef. The 95-year-old monarch is seeking a "Demi Chef de Partie" who will be required to create a range of culinary delights for the numerous functions held by the royals over the year.
WORLD
The Week

Queen Elizabeth caught expressing irritation with world leaders who talk but 'don't do' on climate change

Britain's Queen Elizabeth II is preparing to host some number of world leaders at the 26th United Nations climate change conference (COP26) in Glasgow in a couple of weeks, but, she was overheard telling Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, on Thursday, they "still don't know who is coming." The stakes are very high but the expectations are fairly low for the climate summit. And the 95-year-old queen appears irritated with a certain type of world leader.
ENVIRONMENT
Nicki Swift

Nicki Swift

47K+
Followers
21K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

Nicki Swift dishes out the news on all your favorite celebs, adds expert analysis, then moves on to the next hot topic, all without breaking a sweat.

 https://www.nickiswift.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy