Netflix Debuts 'Narcos: Mexico' Final Season Trailer (TV News Roundup)

By Selome Hailu
New Haven Register
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe crime drama, a companion series to “Narcos,” is set in the ’90s and examines the illegal drug trade in Mexico after “Narcos” focused on Colombian illegal drug trade. Season 3, which is 10 episodes long, follows the war that breaks out after Felix Gallardo (Diego Luna) is arrested. As newly independent cartels struggle to survive political upheaval and escalating violence, a new generation of Mexican kingpins emerge.

