After skipping 2021, WWE 2K is set to return next year via WWE 2K22. So far, 2K and Visual Concepts haven't said much about the game that many fans are hoping will be the reboot the series needs after the disastrous WWE 2K20. To this end, the game's official Twitter account has teased the return of a fan-favorite mode that players are naturally getting excited for. Earlier in the year, a WWE 2K22 leak indicated that GM Mode was returning. This hasn't been confirmed, but it looks like it will happen.

WWE ・ 14 DAYS AGO