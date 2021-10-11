CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Utah State

Winter storm brings cold temps, snow across Utah

By Allison Croghan
FOX 13 News
FOX 13 News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2UspxE_0cNkVs2L00

SALT LAKE CITY — Get ready for a blast of winter as a strong storm system slides into most of Utah that will impact the state through Wednesday morning. Heavy snow was already seen in Little Cottonwood Canyon as the sun began to set Monday.

Winter Storm Warnings have been issued for the Wasatch Plateau/Book Cliffs, Western Uinta Mountains, Central Mountains, Southern Mountains, Eastern Juab/Millard Counties, and Southwest Utah.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29G8Yr_0cNkVs2L00

Clouds and winds will increase throughout Monday, with valley rain and mountain snow showers developing in the afternoon and intensifying in the evening.

Snow accumulation could reach up to 20 inches in the mountains, according to the National Weather Service, with snow continuing to fall Tuesday in the morning in the central mountains, with scattered snow in the northern mountains Wednesday.

Winter driving conditions are expected on most mountain routes during the watch.

Late Monday morning, the NWS recorded wind gusts up to 40 mph behind the front on I-80 from Wendover to Grantsville.

Rain is expected to plague Tuesday's morning commute in key areas around the state, with rain transitioning to snow along the I-15 corridor between Nephi and Cedar City.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Wendover, UT
City
Salt Lake City, UT
City
Grantsville, UT
City
Cedar City, UT
City
Nephi, UT
State
Utah State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Winter Storm#Storm Warnings#Extreme Weather
FOX 13 News

FOX 13 News

14K+
Followers
3K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Salt Lake City, Utah news and weather from FOX 13 News, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy