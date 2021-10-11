Winter storm brings cold temps, snow across Utah

SALT LAKE CITY — Get ready for a blast of winter as a strong storm system slides into most of Utah that will impact the state through Wednesday morning. Heavy snow was already seen in Little Cottonwood Canyon as the sun began to set Monday.

Winter Storm Warnings have been issued for the Wasatch Plateau/Book Cliffs, Western Uinta Mountains, Central Mountains, Southern Mountains, Eastern Juab/Millard Counties, and Southwest Utah.

Clouds and winds will increase throughout Monday, with valley rain and mountain snow showers developing in the afternoon and intensifying in the evening.

Snow accumulation could reach up to 20 inches in the mountains, according to the National Weather Service, with snow continuing to fall Tuesday in the morning in the central mountains, with scattered snow in the northern mountains Wednesday.

Winter driving conditions are expected on most mountain routes during the watch.

Late Monday morning, the NWS recorded wind gusts up to 40 mph behind the front on I-80 from Wendover to Grantsville.

Rain is expected to plague Tuesday's morning commute in key areas around the state, with rain transitioning to snow along the I-15 corridor between Nephi and Cedar City.