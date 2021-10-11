CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Police: Woman overdoses at North Nashville gas station with child in car

By Laura Schweizer
WKRN News 2
WKRN News 2
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2f93Yo_0cNkVkDl00

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A 24-year-old woman was arrested early Monday morning for child neglect after apparently overdosing in a vehicle at a gas station in North Nashville.

Around 2:30 a.m., police responded to a call about a woman passed out in a car, with a child trying to wake her up. Officers arrived to find paramedics treating Brittany Pinkston, 24, who was unresponsive at the time.

Metro Public Health warns about drug overdose spike
Brittany Pinkston (Courtesy: Metro Nashville Police Department)

Metro police reported Pinkston’s 6-year-old niece was in the vehicle at the time of the apparent overdose . She was crying and appeared to be scared and upset.

Paramedics brought Pinkston back to consciousness by administering Narcan. Once stable, she refused transportation to the hospital and was taken into custody by police.

Neglect of a child is a felony in Davidson County. Pinkston’s bail has been set at $4,000.



