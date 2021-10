Known to many as Pappy, but to most as Jim made his way home October 5th, 2021. Born November 28th, 1948 to George and Audrey (Trivett) of New Cambria. He graduated from Solomon High School in 1966. Jim was a flooring installer and small business owner for over 45 years. He was active in his community, and played and coached fastpitch softball from his teens until his 60’s.