Texans' Tyrod Taylor: Not ready yet

 4 days ago

Coach David Culley said Monday he doesn't expect Taylor (hamstring) to be activated from IR in Week 6, Brooks Kubena of the Houston Chronicle reports. Taylor was placed on IR back in Week 3, but it looks like the veteran signal-caller won't make it back onto the field in the minimum amount of time. Rookie third-round pick Davis Mills will continue to start while looking to build upon the three-touchdown, turnover-free performance he logged during Sunday's loss to the Patriots. Jeff Driskel has operated as Mills' backup, and it's still expected that Deshaun Watson will remain inactive the entire season.

www.cbssports.com

NFL

