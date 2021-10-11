Saints' Devine Ozigbo: Logs handful of offensive snaps

Ozigbo logged seven snaps on offense during Sunday's 33-22 win over Washington. With Tony Jones (ankle) on injured reserve, Ozigbo outpaced Dwayne Washington by five offensive snaps while fullback Alex Armah more than doubled his previous season high with 16. However, no one but Alvin Kamara, who saw the vast majority of the playing time, touched the ball. It seems likely that none of these guys will approach the modest fantasy value Jones offered before getting injured.