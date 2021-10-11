Steelers' Henry Mondeaux: Logs first career sack
Mondeaux recorded a solo tackle and a sack in Sunday's 27-19 win over the Broncos. Mondeaux has been on the active roster for each of the last three games, and his snap count has increased each week. He was on the field for 28 percent of the team's defensive snaps Sunday and recorded his first career sack in the third quarter. The 26-year-ol has recorded just two tackles (one solo) and a sack across his first three appearances in 2021.www.cbssports.com
