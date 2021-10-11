CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Steelers' Henry Mondeaux: Logs first career sack

CBS Sports
 4 days ago

Mondeaux recorded a solo tackle and a sack in Sunday's 27-19 win over the Broncos. Mondeaux has been on the active roster for each of the last three games, and his snap count has increased each week. He was on the field for 28 percent of the team's defensive snaps Sunday and recorded his first career sack in the third quarter. The 26-year-ol has recorded just two tackles (one solo) and a sack across his first three appearances in 2021.

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

Related
AllSteelers

Steelers First Injury Report of Week 6 vs. Seahawks

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers saw multiple players return to practice as they begin preparation for Week 6 against the Seattle Seahawks. Cornerback Cam Sutton (groin) and linebacker Devin Bush (groin) were both full participants in Wednesday's practice. Sutton did not play in Week 6 and Bush left in the second half.
NFL
chatsports.com

Ben Roethlisberger tosses 400th career TD as Pittsburgh Steelers stumble vs. Green Bay Packers

GREEN BAY, Wis. -- Quarterback Ben Roethlisberger hit a major milestone on the first drive of the Pittsburgh Steelers' 27-17 loss to game to the Green Bay Packers Sunday. With a 45-yard touchdown strike to Diontae Johnson on third down, Roethlisberger threw his 400th passing touchdown, joining an exclusive club that includes Packers quarterbacks Aaron Rodgers (418) and Brett Favre (508).
NFL
chatsports.com

First Week Of October: Steelers Friday Night Five Questions

Happy Friday and I hope yinz are doing well. Things aren’t quite as fun in Pittsburgh as they were two weeks ago, dropping their past two games and falling to 1-2 on the season. The Steelers will look to get back on track with a tough matchup in Week 4 against the Green Bay Packers in Green Bay. No matter what happens, we’ll be covering this game so be sure to stick with Steelers Depot after this one wraps up Sunday evening.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Steelers#Broncos#American Football
Steelers Depot

Sack Breakdown: Steelers Vs Bengals

Going over the *sigh* four sacks allowed by the Pittsburgh Steelers to the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 3. We’ll assign blame for each and update our sack and penalty trackers throughout the year. 1. 1st and 10, 2:54 1st. 13 personnel. 6 block + TE check/release vs five man rush.
NFL
CBS Sports

Steelers' Ray-Ray McCloud: Logs two yards against Green Bay

McCloud hauled in his lone target for two yards in Sunday's 27-17 loss to the Packers. McCloud racked up a season-high 33 yards in last week's loss to Cincinnati. However, he had minimal work in Week 4, even though Chase Claypool (hamstring) was inactive. The 2018 sixth-rounder was on the field for just four offensive snaps Sunday and has hauled in four of his five targets for 35 yards across the first four games of the season.
NFL
CBS Sports

Steelers' Eric Ebron: Logs two receptions in Week 4

Ebron hauled in both of his targets for eight yards in Sunday's 27-17 loss to the Packers. Ebron was held without a catch in each of the last two games, and he saw minimal production in Week 4 as the Steelers' passing game sputtered against Green Bay. The 2014 first-rounder has been targeted nine times across the first four weeks of the year and has just three receptions for 27 yards.
NFL
chatsports.com

Randall Cobb scores first 2 TDs of 2021 season against Steelers

Have yourself a day, Randall Cobb. Through the first three weeks of the 2021 NFL season, Cobb, who played at Kentucky from 2008-10 and is now with the Green Bay Packers, had not registered a touchdown yet. But in Week 4 against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday afternoon, Cobb found his groove.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Denver Broncos
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Pittsburgh Steelers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
oklahoman.com

First look: Denver Broncos at Pittsburgh Steelers odds and lines

Following a two-game homestand and fresh off their first loss, the Denver Broncos (3-1) return to the road in Week 5 to visit the slumping Pittsburgh Steelers (1-3). Below, we look at the Broncos vs. Steelers odds and lines; check back for our NFL picks and predictions. The Broncos had...
NFL
chatsports.com

Steelers 2021 Defensive Charting – First Four Weeks

For the first time of 2021, we’re taking a look at the Pittsburgh Steelers’ defense according to the weekly charting we do. We’ll revisit this every four weeks (five weeks at the end of the year with the 17th game) with some of the numbers we’ve been tracking year-by-year. Things like blitz rate, pressures, targets, all the data we can extrapolate out of the weekly charting we conduct.
NFL
behindthesteelcurtain.com

Steelers Fantasy Football Podcast: Steelers’ fantasy identity near the first quarter mark of 2021

The Steelers have may or may not have found their true identity on the field through the first four games of the 2021 season so far. Fantasy owners are struggling to find out exactly who the black and gold are as well. Where do the 2021 Steelers fall in the landscape of Fantasy Football? Get those answers and more as BTSC continues with the new weekly show surrounding all aspects of the world of fantasy football with a black-and-gold twist. Welcome to the Steelers Fantasy Football Fix. Join BTSC’s Jeremy Betz for weekly fantasy football talk as it pertains to the Pittsburgh Steelers and for success in any of your leagues.
NFL
steelersnow.com

Steelers First and 10: Playoffs Still Possible from 1-3

The Steelers have plenty of time to time to right the ship after a 1-3 start, but they had better do so quickly. The Denver Broncos come to town on Sunday, and at 3-1, appear to be a team that could challenge for an AFC Wild Card berth, so the game will be important not just for the Steelers’ overall record, but for tiebreaker considerations, as well.
NFL
Pittsburgh Post-Gazette

Tackle Joe Haeg making his first start with Steelers

GREEN BAY, Wis. – The Steelers are digging deep into their depth chart to fill out the offensive line for their game against the Packers this afternoon at Lambeau Field. With starting right tackle Chuks Okorafor out with a concussion and reserve guard Rashaad Coward out with an ankle injury, the Steelers called up Chaz Green from the practice squad. Green will be the swing tackle with Joe Haeg stepping into the starting lineup for Okorafor.
NFL
steelers.com

Sack masters

The pressure will be on when the Broncos visit the Steelers. Who can generate more of it and who can better protect against it loom as perhaps the decisive components of Sunday's matchup at Heinz Field. The Steelers have outside linebacker T.J. Watt. The Broncos have outside linebacker Von Miller.
NFL
Yardbarker

Opponent Breakdown: Steelers Get First Glimpse of Javonte Williams

Sunday's matchup against the Denver Broncos will be the first time that the Pittsburgh Steelers will see Javonte Williams in a pro uniform. However, those within the Steelers organization are already very familiar with his abilities. Steelers Head Coach Mike Tomlin confirmed to the Denver media this week that the...
NFL
Mile High Report

The first time the Broncos played the Steelers

When the announcement was made that the American Football League would merge with the NFL on June 8, 1966, the 16-team NFL needed to balance itself with the AFL by sending three NFL franchises to the newly formed 10-team American League Conference. At a special owners meeting in 1969, Commissioner Pete Rozelle locked the doors and told owners in attendance that nobody would be allowed to leave until three teams agreed to move to the new conference.
NFL
FanSided

Steelers oddball victory: Scoring five first-quarter points vs. the Giants

Given the NFL’s point system, certain scores do not come up very often. One such score is five points, mainly because Steelers safeties are infrequent. In the history of the NFL, a team scoring five points in the first quarter has only happened 24 times. Even then, between 1941-1994 only 13 times, and from 1999-2016 it happened 11 times. However, Pittsburgh did manage such a feat on 12/4/2016 against the New York Giants and are the last team to have scored five points in the first quarter.
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy