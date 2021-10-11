Bessemer man shot and killed after argument over Alabama-Texas A&M football game
BESSEMER, Ala. — Police said an argument over the Alabama-Texas A&M game led to a fatal shooting in Bessemer Saturday night. Bessemer police said officers responded to a call of a person shot in the 1000 block of Sixth Avenue North at 10:45 p.m. Upon arriving, officers found a man who had been shot several times in the torso. The victim was taken to UAB Hospital in Birmingham, where he died a few hours later at 3:20 a.m.www.wvtm13.com
