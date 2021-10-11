CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beaumont offering $10,000 sign-on bonuses to full-time registered nurses

 4 days ago
Beaumont Health is offering sign-on bonuses of $10,000 to regular full-time Registered Nurse new hires, according to a listing on the health system’s career page.

In September, health officials said they had to temporarily close about 180 Beaumont beds due to a staffing shortage.

They noted that they were aggressively trying to recruit team members. According to Beaumont's website, there are other varying sign-on bonuses offered for various positions within the health system.

Beaumont is requiring all of its employees to be fully vaccinated for COVID-19 by October 18 with limited exceptions for religious or medical reasons.

The COVID-19 pandemic has created a nurse staffing crisis that is forcing many U.S. hospitals to pay top dollar to get the help they need to handle the crush of patients.

The problem, health leaders say, is twofold: Nurses are quitting or retiring, exhausted or demoralized by the crisis. And many are leaving for lucrative temporary jobs with traveling-nurse agencies that can pay $5,000 or more a week.

To check out Beaumont careers with sign-on bonuses, click here .

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

beckershospitalreview.com

New York system gives sign-on bonuses, on-the-spot job offers amid staffing shortage

Amid intensified staffing strain fueled by the latest COVID-19 wave, Ellis Medicine is making on-the-spot job offers and offering sign-on bonuses of up to $20,000 for nurses, up to $25,000 for medical technologists and up to $15,000 for respiratory therapists, the Schenectady, N.Y.-based system confirmed to Becker's. Samuel Pierre, director...
SCHENECTADY, NY
dailybruin.com

Report anticipates future shortage of registered nurses in California

California will likely experience a shortage of registered nurses over the next five years because of the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a report from UC San Francisco. The August report’s preliminary research found that during the pandemic, younger nurses experienced high unemployment rates and many older nurses retired earlier than planned – both of which have contributed to a California nursing shortage that may last until 2026.
CALIFORNIA STATE
beckershospitalreview.com

4 hospitals offering employee bonuses

As physicians and nurses deal with burnout and hospitals battle staffing shortages amid the COVID-19 pandemic, many facilities are offering their employees bonuses to retain staff and thank them for their work. Here are four hospitals that have announced bonuses in the last month, as reported by Becker's Hospital Review:
HEALTH SERVICES
mybuckhannon.com

Now Hiring: ResCare offering sign-on bonuses for October

ResCare Community Living is currently seeking to fill several positions in Buckhannon, Elkins and Belington — and they’re offering a big extra incentive for certain positions this month. ResCare is currently hiring:. RN Director of Nursing – $5,000 sign-on bonus. Direct Support Professionals – $2,000 sign-on bonus. Licensed Practical Nurses.
BUCKHANNON, WV
Daily News-Record

Sentara Offering Bonus To Current And Future Employees

Sentara Healthcare is offering one-time bonuses of up to $2,000 for employees who were or are hired before Nov. 20 and remain employed by Dec. 9, among other eligibility requirements, according to a Monday press release from the Norfolk-based health care system. According to the release, up to 98.5% of...
NORFOLK, VA
wkyufm.org

Kentucky Nurses Being Lured to Other States With Higher Pay and Bonuses

The relentless COVID-19 pandemic has intensified America's nursing shortage. Now, Kentucky nurses who work in schools, long-term care facilities, hospices, and hospitals are being lured away. Hospitals and other states are offering up to four times Kentucky's hourly wage for nurses. WKU Public Radio reporter Rhonda Miller talked with the...
KENTUCKY STATE
Nursing Times

Further decline in number of registered nurses in adult social care

The number of registered nurses in adult social care in England has dropped again from last year and is down by almost 17,000 jobs since 2012, a new report by Skills for Care reveals. There were 34,000 registered nurses in 2020-21, which is a decline of 1,800 jobs (5%) from...
IMMIGRATION
Fox5 KVVU

City of Henderson offering up to $700 in bonuses for part-time Safekey team members

LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The city of Henderson announced it is continuing to hire for its Safekey program and is offering sign-on and longevity bonuses up to $700. Multiple positions are available within the city’s before and after-school care program offered Monday through Friday at all Clark County School District elementary schools in Henderson. Shifts are 6:30 a.m. to 8:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.
LAS VEGAS, NV
EatThis

Virus Expert Warns These 13 States Will Have Next Surge

"Fortunately activity seems to be letting up in states like Louisiana, Florida, Mississippi, Nevada, Arkansas, Missouri, great news," says virus expert Michael Osterholm, Director of the Center for Infectious Disease Research and Policy at the University of Minnesota, in the latest edition of his podcast. "But at the same time, we're now seeing activity continue to trend upwards, remain at high levels, in many other parts of the country." Read on to see which states are on the list—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
WebMD

New COVID Strain Has Reached the U.S.

Sep. 23, 2021 -- A strain of COVID-19 first reported in Japan surfaced at a Kentucky nursing home in the spring. Deadline, citing a CDC report, said 26 residents and 20 workers tested positive for COVID-19 at a skilled care nursing home. The facility has 83 residents and 116 employees.
PUBLIC HEALTH
EatThis

20 People Have Been Hospitalized for Hepatitis After Eating at This Chain

Several questions likely cross your mind when you're ordering food at a restaurant, from the number of calories in the dish you're consuming to how well leftovers might reheat the next day. And while the potential for foodborne illness may be at the back of your mind, it may not be enough to dissuade you from hitting up your favorite eatery. Unfortunately, guests at one popular U.S. chain may be regretting their decision to eat out, now that multiple customers have been hospitalized with hepatitis A.
FOOD SAFETY
Daily Mail

Fully vaccinated Florida father, 58 - whose family said he had NO pre-existing conditions - dies of COVID-19 after spending a month in the hospital

A fully vaccinated Florida father has died from COVID-19 despite having no underlying conditions, according to his family. Vincent Konidare, 58, of Palm Beach, Florida, passed way on September 19 after spending a month in the hospital battling the disease. This in spite of the fact that Konidare had received...
PUBLIC HEALTH
