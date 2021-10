The Lyon College men’s and women’s golf teams both improved their scores over the second day of competition at the Lyon College Fall Invitational as the men’s team won the event, while the women’s team finished in fifth overall. Nick Beausoleil, Brody Jeanes and William Bolles were named to the All-Tournament Team in the men’s division, while Sydney Czanstkowski was named to the All-Tournament Team in the women’s division.

BATESVILLE, AR ・ 14 DAYS AGO