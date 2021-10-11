CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Blu-ray Review: Criterion's Roll-out of MAN PUSH CART

Cover picture for the articleFilmmaker Ramin Bahrani debuts with an NYC immigrant story, beautifully told. For an unknown Iranian filmmaker trying to make a movie in New York City, it’s like pushing a big heavy cart through traffic at night. For director and screenwriter Ramin Bahrani, the analogy became a reality with his first feature, 2005’s Man Push Cart (Un café en cualquier esquina).

heyuguys.com

horrorsociety.com

flickdirect.com

The Night House Blu-ray Review

For today's home video review, FlickDirect's Austin Putnam discusses THE NIGHT HOUSE on Blu-ray Reeling from the unexpected death of her husband, Beth (Rebecca Hall) is left alone in the lakeside home he built for her. She tries as best she can to keep together — but then the dreams come. Disturbing visions of a presence in the house call to her, beckoning with a ghostly allure. But the harsh light of day washes away any proof of a haunting. Against the advice of her friends, she begins digging into his belongings, yearning for answers. What she finds are secrets both strange and terrible and a mystery she’s determined to resolve. Grounded by an absolutely impeccable performance from the peerless Rebecca Hall, who carries each frame with a weight and nuance that feels effortless, THE NIGHT HOUSE offers a stunningly frightening take on the traditional ghost story, one that lingers with chilling grace.
MOVIES
Dune 4K Blu-ray review: Arrow Video brings David Lynch’s sci-fi epic back to life

With Denis Villeneuve’s highly anticipated Dune finally on the way, Arrow Video has resurrected David Lynch’s maligned 1984 take on Frank Herbert’s classic sci-fi novel in an impressive new 4K UHD / Blu-ray collection. Read on for our Dune 4K Blu-ray review. On paper, Lynch’s Dune seems like a no-brainer....
MOVIES
Free Guy – Blu-ray Review

When I reviewed the movie back in August, I said, “Free Guy is a fantastic cheerful romp and a fascinating analysis of what it means to be more than what you are.” After watching Free Guy multiple times already, my thoughts remain the same. It’s still one of the best video game movies of all time. Plus, no matter how many times you watch it, all of the jokes and heartwarming moments will still hit you over and over again. For my original thoughts on the film, click here.
MOVIES
Legend: 2-Disc Limited Edition Blu-ray Review

The film has glaring faults that cannot be overlooked so while Arrow does a superb job packaging this release, the movie itself could use a makeover. The mid-1980s was a very creative time in film. While there were the typical rom-com, dramas, and action movies, fantasy films were making waves in the industry. In 1984 The NeverEnding Story used a brave hunter and a giant dog to help a boy deal with loss. In 1986, we watched Sara (Jennifer Connelly; A Beautiful Mind) try to save her baby brother from Jareth, the Goblin King (David Bowie; The Prestige) in The Labyrinth. Sandwiched in between these two great movies was the 1985, Ridley Scott (Alien) directed, mystical fantasy, Legend. Starring a young Tom Cruise (The Mission: Impossible franchise), Legend will be released in a 2-disc, limited edition Blu-ray pack on October 12, 2021, and in true Arrow Video fashion the combo pack includes tons of extras.
MOVIES
October 12th Genre Releases Include LEGEND (Limited Edition Blu-ray), DEADLY FRIEND (Collector’s Edition Blu-ray), THE HAUNTING OF BLY MANOR (Blu-ray / DVD)

Hello, dear readers! We have a new batch of horror and sci-fi home entertainment releases on tap for you, and if you’re looking to add some more content to your Halloween season watch lists, there are quite a few titles headed home this week that should help in that regard. One of Wes Craven’s more underappreciated efforts—Deadly Friend—is getting the Collector’s Edition treatment courtesy of the fine fiends from Scream Factory, and Arrow Video has put together a 2-Disc Limited Edition set for Ridley Scott’s Legend.
MOVIES
A24's Terrifying 'Saint Maud' Comes to Blu-ray and Digital This November

After months of anticipation, the Blu-ray and DVD release of the terrifying Saint Maud has been announced for November 30. Originally released in the United Kingdom on October 9, 2020, the film has been on a slow-release schedule due to the pandemic, with US audiences having to wait until early 2021 to watch writer-director Rose Glass’ feature directorial debut as a limited release.
MOVIES
Win a Blu-Ray Copy of M. Night Shyamalan’s Old

We’re partnering up with Universal to offer one lucky reader a chance to score M. Night Shyamalan’s latest, Old, on Blu-ray!. If you missed out on Old in theaters, next week (October 19th) brings your chance to make up for that when the film arrives on blu-ray (already available digitally). To celebrate the release of M. Night’s newest film, we’re partnering up with Universal to give one Cinelinx reader a chance to win their very own blu-ray copy!
MOVIES
Nightstream 2021 Review: NAME ABOVE TITLE Sizzles in Style With Near Silence

Candide lives the quiet life of a serial killer in Lisbon whose exploits go unnoticed until a tragic event one night turns him into a social media sensation. Candide would like to carry on killing if he were not stopped every moment to take a selfie with a fan. Unfortunately for him all this attention threatens to uncover his murderous exploits. If ever the truth about that night comes out he may never be able to kill again.
MOVIES
EL PÁRAMO (The Moor) Teaser: Flatlands Horror in David Casademunt's Debut

Lucia and her son live far from society in a flat area where there is almost no life. The small family unit formed by mother and son receives hardly any visitors, and their goal is to develop a peaceful existence. At first they succeed, but the appearance of a mysterious and violent creature that begins to haunt her little house will put the relationship that unites them to the test.
MOVIES
‘Malignant,’ James Wan’s Wild Horror Film, Gets Blu-ray Release Date

Warner Bros. Home Entertainment has announced the horror film Malignant will be available for digital purchase starting on October 22, just in time for Halloween. For those who are more inclined towards physical copies, they will need to wait over a month to get their hands on the 2021 thriller as the Blu-ray and DVD releases will come out on November 30.
MOVIES
The Green Knight – 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray Review

The Green Knight lets Lowery indulge in a bevy of surreal visuals while omitting any sort of substance in his screenplay. Lowery and cinematographer Andrew Droz Palermo wants viewers to engage in deep thought while looking at their visuals. If there is an excuse to stop the narrative to look at the film’s weird, seductive, and visually elegant cinematography, then they do just that. To its credit, though, The Green Knight is one of the most gorgeous films this year. It knows it, too, which is part of the problem. The rest of the problem lies with the fact that Lowery doesn’t seem to have any interest in bridging the gap between the imagery and the audience’s investment in the story. It’s just invested in the visuals and being weird.
MOVIES
Sniper, The (1952) (Blu-ray Review)

Stanley Kramer Productions/Columbia Pictures (Umbrella Entertainment) [Editor’s Note: This is a REGION-FREE Blu-ray release.]. Nineteen years before a serial killer with a rifle terrorized San Francisco in Dirty Harry, a different killer did the same thing in Edward Dmytryk's 1952 film The Sniper. While the Scorpio of Dirty Harry was inspired by the real-world Zodiac, there's little doubt that director Don Siegel was also influenced by The Sniper. There had been a few isolated stories about serial killers such as Fritz Lang's M or Charlie Chaplin's Monsieur Verdoux, but it was Dmytryk's film which launched the modern subgenre which followed—Psycho, The Boston Strangler, and Dirty Harry all owe a debt to it.
MOVIES

