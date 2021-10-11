CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
College Sports

No. 14 Southeastern takes down No. 25 Nicholls, 58-48, in Southland Shootout

By Staff Reports
bogalusadailynews.com
 4 days ago

No. 14 Southeastern Louisiana University outlasted No. 25 Nicholls in a 58-48 Southland Conference shootout Saturday afternoon at John L. Guidry Stadium. Playing their fifth straight game away from home to start the season, the Lions (4-1, 2-0 Southland) finished with 573 total yards and 32 first downs on the way to their third straight victory. Nicholls fell to 2-3 overall and 1-1 in Southland play with its second straight loss to Southeastern in Thibodaux. The 106 points scored marked the third-highest combined single-game total in Southeastern Football history.

bogalusadailynews.com

Comments / 0

Related
Livingston Parish News

COLLEGE FOOTBALL | Southeastern outlasts Nicholls in Southland shootout

THIBODAUX – No. 14 Southeastern Louisiana University outlasted No. 25 Nicholls in a 58-48 Southland Conference shootout Saturday afternoon at John L. Guidry Stadium. Playing their fifth straight game away from home to start the season, the Lions (4-1, 2-0 Southland) finished with 573 total yards and 32 first downs on the way to their third straight victory.
THIBODAUX, LA
WRAL

Kelley with 5 TD passes, SE Louisiana tops Nicholls 58-48

THIBODAUX, La. — Cole Kelley, the reigning Walter Payton Award winner, threw for 406 yards and five touchdowns as Southeastern Louisiana defeated Nicholls 58-48 in a Southland Conference free-for-all on Saturday. Kelley, for the second straight week, was also the Lions leading rusher with 14 carries for 55 yards and...
LOUISIANA STATE
crescentcitysports.com

Southeastern sweeps Southland weekly honors, Kelley earns national award plus state recognition following win at Nicholls

HAMMOND, La. – The No. 14 Southeastern Louisiana University football team’s 58-48 victory at No. 25 Nicholls resulted in the Lions sweeping the Southland Conference Player of the Week honors released by the league office on Monday. Senior linebacker Alexis Ramos was named the conference Defensive Player of the Week...
HAMMOND, LA
bogalusadailynews.com

Kelley Named CFPA FCS National Performer of the Week

After helping the No. 14 Southeastern Louisiana University football team to a 58-48 Southland Conference road win at No. 25 Nicholls, SLU senior quarterback Cole Kelley was named the College Football Performance Awards (CFPA) FCS National Performer of the Week on Sunday. Kelley, who has been named Southland Conference Player...
LAFAYETTE, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Louisiana State
voiceofmotown.com

Former Player: “This Coaching Staff is Ruining Lives and Needs to Go”

Morgantown, West Virginia – During Neal Brown’s weekly press conference, Brown briefly mentioned that Tennessee transfer defensive lineman Darel Middleton “was no longer with us.”. Brown didn’t elaborate on the departure, but Middleton cleared it up on social media. “I made that decision, not them. Say what’s all been said.”
COLLEGE SPORTS
Sporting News

Oklahoma's Lincoln Riley cancels press conference after student paper reports Caleb Williams, not Spencer Rattler, takes first-team reps

Oklahoma coach Lincoln Riley has once again kept alive a potential quarterback controversy between Spencer Rattler and Caleb Williams. The fifth-year coach, fresh off winning the Red River Showdown after benching Rattler for Williams, canceled the Sooners' regularly scheduled news conference with media on Wednesday. The move came after Oklahoma's student newspaper, the OU Daily, reported earlier in the day that Williams had taken first-team reps in practice.
OKLAHOMA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Austin Mitchell
FanSided

College Football 2021: 3 teams that will be on upset alert in Week 7

Last week was supposed to be an average week in college football with a couple of big games. Luckily, rarely anything goes according to plan. Two wild games at the same time — one of which was on last week’s upset alert — concluded with thrilling finishes. Two top-10 teams lost to unranked opponents, including the No. 1 team in the country.
COLLEGE SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lions#American Football#Southland Shootout#Southland Conference#Southeastern Football#The Lion Nation#Hbu#Fcs#The Slu Defense
yourislandnews.com

Eagles shut down Sneed, Seahawks after early shootout

Above: Beaufort’s Kacy Fields rolls into the end zone for the Eagles’ second touchdown of the night against Hilton Head Island during their first region game on Friday at Beaufort High. Photo by Bob Sofaly. LowcoSports.com. Notre Dame commit Jaylen Sneed put on a show early in his newfound offensive...
BEAUFORT, SC
FanSided

Gary Danielson makes eyebrow-raising statement about Georgia Football

Few draw the ire of Georgia football fans more intensely than Gary Danielson. The SEC on CBS color commentator just rubs most Dawgs fans the wrong way. For some, it’s his perceived bias towards Nick Saban and Alabama. For others, his propensity to get stuck on a topic and not waiver from it for an entire quarter. Then there are those that just think his voice is akin to nails on a chalkboard.
GEORGIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
jocoreport.com

Camels Down UNA 48-31 In Big South Opener

FLORENCE, ALA. – Campbell overcame an early deficit with 41 straight points, downing North Alabama 48-24 Saturday in the Big South Conference opener for both teams at Braly Stadium. The Camels (2-2, 1-0 Big South) won their second straight outing and snapped a seven game road losing streak (dating back...
FLORENCE, AL
The Spun

Arch Manning Lost On National Television Last Night

With Steve Sarkisian watching from the sideline, and a national television audience tuned in, five-star quarterback Arch Manning couldn’t lead Isidore Newman to a win over St. Charles Catholic on Thursday night. Heading into Thursday night’s marquee, nationally-televised game Arch had led Isidore Newman to four straight wins, each by...
HIGH SCHOOL

Comments / 0

Community Policy