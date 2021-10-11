No. 14 Southeastern takes down No. 25 Nicholls, 58-48, in Southland Shootout
No. 14 Southeastern Louisiana University outlasted No. 25 Nicholls in a 58-48 Southland Conference shootout Saturday afternoon at John L. Guidry Stadium. Playing their fifth straight game away from home to start the season, the Lions (4-1, 2-0 Southland) finished with 573 total yards and 32 first downs on the way to their third straight victory. Nicholls fell to 2-3 overall and 1-1 in Southland play with its second straight loss to Southeastern in Thibodaux. The 106 points scored marked the third-highest combined single-game total in Southeastern Football history.bogalusadailynews.com
