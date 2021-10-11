CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Memphis, TN

Memphis employer ministry helps men and women with criminal backgrounds get jobs

By FOX13Memphis.com News Staff
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1iz7kw_0cNkTaSv00
Worker shortage For more information call 901.529.7294.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Economic Opportunities, a third-party employer ministry, is helping men and women with criminal backgrounds get jobs.

The organization is hiring for forklift driver, auto mechanics, line assembly, material handlers, and asphalt laborers.

EcOp works to help participants develop themselves personally, professionally and spiritually, according to a release from the organization.

Participants are coached by EcOp’s Shepherds, including career plant assistance and job preparedness.

Participants will be contacted within 24-48 hours, according to the release.

For more information call 901.529.7294.

Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Tennessee Highway Safety Office launches #SlowDownTN initiative

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Today, the Tennessee Highway Safety Office (THSO) partnered with 5 agencies relating to driving safety to create the “Slow Down Tennessee” movement. From October 15th-29th, the 6 organizations are increasing public education efforts to reduce crashes, injuries and fatalities. “The initial launch of ‘Slow Down Tennessee’ in...
MEMPHIS, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Memphis, TN
Society
City
Memphis, TN
Local
Tennessee Society
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Teachers told to offer books with 'opposing' Holocaust views

SOUTHLAKE, Texas — (AP) — A Texas school district administrator told teachers that if they have books about the Holocaust in their classrooms, they should also have books that offer “opposing” or “other” viewpoints on the subject. Gina Peddy, the executive director of curriculum and instruction for the Carroll Independent...
SOUTHLAKE, TX
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Kids in California county care sleeping on floor in building

FRESNO, Calif. — (AP) — A central California county executive has pledged immediate changes after a news report revealed that vulnerable children removed from their families were living in deplorable conditions inside an office building — sleeping on conference tables, eating fast food and urinating into water bottles until social workers could find homes for them.
CALIFORNIA STATE
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Memphis, TN
68K+
Followers
69K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX13 Memphis WHBQ is serving the Mid-South local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.fox13memphis.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy