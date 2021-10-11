Memphis employer ministry helps men and women with criminal backgrounds get jobs

Worker shortage For more information call 901.529.7294.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Economic Opportunities, a third-party employer ministry, is helping men and women with criminal backgrounds get jobs.

The organization is hiring for forklift driver, auto mechanics, line assembly, material handlers, and asphalt laborers.

EcOp works to help participants develop themselves personally, professionally and spiritually, according to a release from the organization.

Participants are coached by EcOp’s Shepherds, including career plant assistance and job preparedness.

Participants will be contacted within 24-48 hours, according to the release.



