If you thought Team Blake couldn’t get any better, think again. The Voice judge recently announced that Dierks Bentley will be joining his team as his Battle Advisor. The pairing is only natural since Shelton and Bentley have been friends for years and even began their careers around the same time. In fact, Shelton released his debut, self-titled album just two years before Bentley’s first, Don’t Leave Me In Love. As two of the biggest country stars of the century, Shelton and Bentley will no doubt lead their contestants to the top of the competition.

MUSIC ・ 4 DAYS AGO