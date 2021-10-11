Some of Record archive to be searchable online

The Library of Virginia, in cooperation with the Greene County Record and the Greene County Historical Society, is making progress in converting microfilm records of past editions into a searchable online database. To date, no such digital collection exists for the paper that has served the Greene County community for more than 110 years. Many decades of archived papers exist only in the Record office, and some years exist solely on microfilm in the local office or at the Library of Virginia. If anything were to happen to these crumbling books and pages, county history would be irreparably lost—but this effort hopes to change that.