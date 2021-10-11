RAI Acquires Animated Series ‘The Adventures of Paddington,’ ‘Esther’s Notebooks’ from Studiocanal

Italian broadcaster RAI has made two high-profile acquisitions from European production, distribution and sales powerhouse Studiocanal : Three seasons of “Esther’s Notebooks” and Seasons 1 and 2 of “ The Adventures of Paddington .”

“The Adventures of Paddington” is the latest iteration of the global IP phenomenon whose first season was a critical and ratings hit in territories around the world, scoring two Daytime Emmy Awards for Outstanding Preschool Animated Series and Outstanding Writing Team for a Preschool Animated Program. Maintaining the spirit of the Studiocanal box office smash hit films, the animated series delivers new narratives in 11-minute episodes focusing on themes such as family, curiosity and treating others with respect.

John Foster and James Lamont handle screenwriting duties on the series, which is produced by David Heyman’s celebrated production house Heyday Films, Studiocanal, Copyrights Group and with participation of M6. The series currently airs on Nickelodeon in several territories internationally and was acquired by Shanghai Senyu Media in China in March of this year.

“’The Adventures of Paddington’ 1 and 2 are heart-warming animation series which take the lead from Michael Bond’s original books,” said Studiocanal senior VP of sales and production financing Beatriz Campos. “While at the outset both series appear very different, they each deliver a unique take on life as seen through innocent and curious eyes and we are sure that they will have strong appeal to young viewers throughout Italy.”

“Esther’s Notebooks” is the serialized adaptation of the award-winning and critically acclaimed books from comic artist and filmmaker Riad Sattouf (“The French Kisses,” “Jackie in the Kingdom of Women”), which follows ten-year-old Esther through her daily life. Witty and clever, the girl’s unique point of view is expressed through innocent and often overly-honest takes on the world around her.

The show was created and written by Sattouf with Mathias Varin, and is a Canal Plus, Folimage, Les Films du Futur and Les Compagnons du Cinema co-production.

“We are delighted to see these entertaining animation series travel to free TV in Italy,” said Campos.