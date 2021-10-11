CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
RAI Acquires Animated Series ‘The Adventures of Paddington,’ ‘Esther’s Notebooks’ from Studiocanal

Italian broadcaster RAI has made two high-profile acquisitions from European production, distribution and sales powerhouse Studiocanal : Three seasons of “Esther’s Notebooks” and Seasons 1 and 2 of “ The Adventures of Paddington .”

“The Adventures of Paddington” is the latest iteration of the global IP phenomenon whose first season was a critical and ratings hit in territories around the world, scoring two Daytime Emmy Awards for Outstanding Preschool Animated Series and Outstanding Writing Team for a Preschool Animated Program. Maintaining the spirit of the Studiocanal box office smash hit films, the animated series delivers new narratives in 11-minute episodes focusing on themes such as family, curiosity and treating others with respect.

John Foster and James Lamont handle screenwriting duties on the series, which is produced by David Heyman’s celebrated production house Heyday Films, Studiocanal, Copyrights Group and with participation of M6. The series currently airs on Nickelodeon in several territories internationally and was acquired by Shanghai Senyu Media in China in March of this year.

“’The Adventures of Paddington’ 1 and 2 are heart-warming animation series which take the lead from Michael Bond’s original books,” said Studiocanal senior VP of sales and production financing Beatriz Campos. “While at the outset both series appear very different, they each deliver a unique take on life as seen through innocent and curious eyes and we are sure that they will have strong appeal to young viewers throughout Italy.”

“Esther’s Notebooks” is the serialized adaptation of the award-winning and critically acclaimed books from comic artist and filmmaker Riad Sattouf (“The French Kisses,” “Jackie in the Kingdom of Women”), which follows ten-year-old Esther through her daily life. Witty and clever, the girl’s unique point of view is expressed through innocent and often overly-honest takes on the world around her.

The show was created and written by Sattouf with Mathias Varin, and is a Canal Plus, Folimage, Les Films du Futur and Les Compagnons du Cinema co-production.

“We are delighted to see these entertaining animation series travel to free TV in Italy,” said Campos.

Variety

Sony-Amazon-Pokeepsie Joint Venture The Fear Collection Announces Horror Master Jaume Balagueró’s ‘Venus’ in Sitges

The Fear Collection, a new horror-based joint venture between Sony Pictures International, Amazon Prime Video and Alex de la Iglesia’s Pokeepsie Films, has announced its next feature production, “Venus” from Spanish genre legend Jaume Balagueró (“[Rec]” “Mientras duermes”) and starring one of the country’s most exciting young actors, Ester Expósito (“Élite,” “Someone Has to Die”). Balagueró’s new feature was announced at the genre-specialist Sitges Film Festival, where De la Iglesia was premiering his latest “Veneciafrenia,” the first production undertaken by The Fear Collection. Plot details are scant to nonexistent, but Balagueró will be joined by screenwriter Fernando Navarro (“Veronica”) and production...
BUSINESS
Variety

‘Interview With the Vampire’ AMC Series Casts Newcomer Kalyne Coleman (EXCLUSIVE)

The “Interview With the Vampire” series at AMC has cast Kalyne Coleman in a recurring role, Variety has learned exclusively. Coleman joins series leads Jacob Anderson, who will play Louis, and Sam Reid, who will play Lestat, in the adaptation of the Anne Rice novel of the same name. Coleman will appear in the role of Grace, Louis’ sister. It was also recently announced that Bailey Bass had joined the show in the role of Claudia. “Interview With the Vampire” will be Coleman’s first onscreen acting credit. She is a graduate of Brown/Trinity Rep’s MFA Acting program and was a participant in ABC’s...
TV SERIES
Variety

ZDF Enterprises Boards VIS Legendary Spanish Horror Anthology Reboot ‘Stories to Stay Awake’ (EXCLUSIVE)

ZDF Enterprises (ZDFE) has acquired the international distribution rights to Spanish horror anthology “Stories to Stay Awake,” in Spanish “Historias para no dormir,” for all territories outside of Spain, Portugal, Italy and Latin America, which will be handled by series producer ViacomCBS International Studios. 50 years ago, Chicho Ibáñez Serrador became a household name in Spain thanks to his creation “Historias Para No Dormir,” a Spanish series which aired from 1966 to 1968 and again in 1982. In 2005, the IP was reformatted for the big screen as a group of shorts in “Peliculas Para No Dormir” (Movies to Stay Awake),...
MOVIES
