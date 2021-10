October 13, 2021 - Ace Hardware notified the state on Oct. 1 that it plans to lay off all of its workers at the Retail Support Center at 1220 U.S. Highway 301. Ace Hardware, known as a giant corporation in the hardware retailer space, is in the process of relocating its Tampa center to a nearby location in Plant City. The Tampa location will be permanently closed. “We plan to offer equivalent opportunities to all incumbent employees at the new Plant City location in the interim,” the letter read to the state read. The first group of employees will relocate to the Plant City location in mid-December. Over 100 of the affected workers are warehouse specialists. Twenty-two managers/supervisors will be affected, along with 27 drivers and other positions.

TAMPA, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO