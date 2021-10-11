CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Advocacy

Susan Campbell (opinion): He puts his trucks where his heart is for refugees

By Susan Campbell
Norwalk Hour
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAt Marie’s Movers’ Oxford warehouse, the notion of starting over — sometimes with little more than a small bag of documentation — is never far from the conversation. This is one of the company’s three warehouses, and while two men load a truck bound for Safe Haven, a Waterbury center that serves victims of sexual assault and domestic violence, Jim Anctil, company owner, gives a tour. In addition to being involved in multiple nonprofit efforts in the area, for the past few years Anctil and company have been angels behind the massive effort it takes to bring and settle refugees in Connecticut.

www.thehour.com

Comments / 0

Related
Norwalk Hour

How CT restaurants are coping amid 'disastrous' staff shortages

Chris Hickey is planning to open a restaurant in Norwalk in about a month, but he has no idea how he’s going to staff it. “We see the battle ahead of us,” he said. “We already know from the loss of staff and trying to bring people back who have gone other avenues, we just know we have a hill to climb ahead of us.”
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Connecticut State
Norwalk Hour

'The Voice' winner and CT native Sawyer Fredericks talks life after TV

It’s a dilemma of sorts that Newtown native Sawyer Fredericks has been living with since he was 16. The singer-songwriter, who is now 22, won the high-profile NBC television competition in 2015, exhibiting a deep, powerful vocal delivery that more than belied his youthful persona. After the win, Fredericks made his major label debut with “A Good Storm,” then issued a top-10 Americana album in 2018, “Hide Your Ghost,” that he fully wrote and produced. His latest, “Flowers for You,” came out in 2020.
CONNECTICUT STATE
Norwalk Hour

Scarecrows are just hanging around the village in New Canaan

A child happy to be going back to school, an astronaut and an homage to the play Hamilton are all scarecrows that are decorating the lampposts on Elm Street this fall. As many as 96 families, busineses and nonprofit organizations have donated to the Young Women’s League Giving Fund to liven up the village, according to Executive Director of the Chamber of Commerce Laura Budd. The creativity was bolstered with the help of the kits donated by Weed Duryea hardware store, she said.
NEW CANAAN, CT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Refugees#Marie S Movers#Oxford#Iris Lrb#Muslim#Republicans#Democrats
Norwalk Hour

Homelessness advocates vow Statehouse campout to push aid

MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) — A group of housing advocates are promising to camp outside the Vermont Statehouse in Montpelier until the state does more to help homeless people, one of the advocates said Friday. Brenda Siegel, of Newfane, and others want the expanded eligibility for housing assistance to stay in...
MONTPELIER, VT
Norwalk Hour

Exclusive: Grievance filed against Nuvance for denying religious exemptions to vaccine

A class-action grievance was filed against Danbury-based Nuvance Health, which operates four Connecticut hospitals, for its denial of many religious exemption requests to the company’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate. The complaint was filed on Sept. 8, about three weeks after the vaccination mandate was announced by the company, Connecticut Health Care...
NORWALK, CT
Norwalk Hour

Guns into garden tools: Norwalk buyback highlights effort to transform firearms

NORWALK — Guns retrieved this weekend at gun buybacks across the state will see new life as gardening tools. The Norwalk Police Department will host the city’s community gun buyback event on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the station. Vehicles will pass through the side parking lot with access off South Main Street.
NORWALK, CT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
Norwalk Hour

6 hayrides for fall fun in Connecticut

Grab a blanket, some hot chocolate and a couple of friends — or the kids — because it's fall and there are hayrides to be had. Head out to one of these six local farms for fall activities and a jaunty ride across the Connecticut countryside. Check out these six...
CONNECTICUT STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy