St. Paul Mass Shooting: Woman Killed, Marquisha Wiley, Remembered As ‘Bright, Joyful And Supportive’
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The young woman killed in the mass shooting early Sunday morning at a St. Paul bar is being remembered as “bright, joyful and supportive.”. A person close to the victim identified her Sunday as Marquisha Wiley, a beloved animal care worker. On Monday morning, the Ramsey County Medical Examiner’s Office officially identified 27-year-old Wiley as the victim.minnesota.cbslocal.com
