Far-left activists plan to ‘bird-dog’ Sinema during Boston Marathon over opposition to Biden spending plan

C ompleting a marathon is hard enough. Sen. Kyrsten Sinema will also have to grapple with a group of far-left activists hounding her on Monday at the Boston Marathon.

It's not clear whether the Arizona Democrat will be competing or watching the race. Sinema, known as a passionate athlete , qualified for the Boston Marathon but broke her foot at a different marathon earlier this year. A spokesperson for her office did not immediately respond to a request for comment about the nature of her participation in Monday’s event.

Either way, activists from the Green New Deal Network plan to confront Sinema over her objections to President Joe Biden’s proposed $3.5 trillion social spending package.

According to the Boston Globe , the Green New Deal Network, a coalition of 15 national organizations, said its activists plan on “bird-dogging” Sinema, a protesting tactic in which activists confront a politician at an unexpected time or place. They're mad at her objections to the size of the spending bill, which has yet to be written. Activists plan to confront her with signs reading, “Senator Sinema: Pass the Full Deal,” “Senator Sinema: Stop Running. Start Listening,” and “Senator Sinema: Stop Running From Us.”

Sinema has faced growing pressure from activists and was recently confronted in a Washington, D.C.-area airport and a bathroom at Arizona State University, where she is a lecturer, with immigration activists filming Sinema and her students.

Congressional Democrats have yet to reach an agreement on the size and scope of the bill, leaving them without the votes to pass the legislation, at least for now, due to their slim majorities in the House and Senate. In addition to Sinema, West Virginia Sen. Joe Manchin has also said he will not back a bill exceeding $1.5 trillion. That's on top of a $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill that passed the Senate with bipartisan support, which Biden says must be linked to the larger spending proposal.

