Iraqi election sees record low turnout amid growing government distrust

By Asher Notheis
Washington Examiner
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIraq's election broke a voting record Sunday, though not the record one would expect. Initial turnout for Iraq's parliamentary election Sunday was approximately 41%, a record low for the country. While the turnout was higher than election officials predicted, it was still lower than the country's last election in 2018, when turnout was 44.5%. The election's low turnout is believed to be a result of growing distrust in Iraq's government.

Related
The Independent

Record low election turnout leaves Iraq facing more questions than answers

Even those who were voting in Iraq’s elections questioned why they were bothering. A kind of tired hopelessness hummed through election day. From supporters of Iraq’s largest party, the Sadrist Movement (which ultimately appears to have won), to those backing new activist-led parties, none of the people I spoke to believed there would be any fundamental change in the country – a place where, after years of conflict, corruption and international meddling, unemployment is rising and infrastructure is crumbling.
MIDDLE EAST
The Guardian

Turnout at Iraqi national election sluggish as many boycott polls

Iraqis have turned out in low numbers in a national election, with many boycotting a poll that people feared could reinforce a political system that had failed them. Nationwide turnout at the sixth ballot since the ousting of Saddam Hussein in 2003 was 41%, the electoral commission said. In recent elections, turnout has averaged just over 65%, according to non-profit the International Foundation for Electoral Systems.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
IBTimes

Sadrists Claim Largest Bloc After Record-low Iraq Voter Turnout

The political movement of Iraq's influential Shiite cleric Moqtada Sadr on Monday said it had retained the biggest share of seats in the country's parliament, after elections with a record low voter turnout. A Sadrist official who asked not to be named told AFP that the movement had won around...
MIDDLE EAST
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Election#Parliament#Iraqi#Reuters#Shiite
WEKU

Early results show record low turnout in Iraq's parliamentary election

BAGHDAD (AP) — Iraq saw a record low election turnout since the U.S.-led invasion that toppled dictator Saddam Hussein, the independent body that oversees the election said Monday. The preliminary results signal widespread dissatisfaction and distrust in this weekend's vote for a new parliament. The election was held months ahead...
MIDDLE EAST
The Independent

Iraqi elections: voters in Nassiriya, heartland of the recent revolt, see little hope of change

The Iraqi protesters point to the smiling photo of their friend Ahmad, 26, who was stabbed to death last year during anti-government rallies, when asked why they are boycotting Sunday’s early election.Sitting on the floor of one of their homes in the simmering city of Nassiriya, the young men also cite the disappearance of their other friend Sajjad al-Iraqi, a prominent local activist. He was kidnapped at gunpoint by unknown armed groups last September and is still missing.The election, taking place seven months early, was a key demand of Iraq’s Tishreen uprising which erupted in October 2019 when hundreds of...
ADVOCACY
AFP

Iraqis to elect new parliament amid deep crisis, apathy

War-scarred Iraq holds parliamentary elections on October 10, a year early to appease an anti-government protest movement, in a nation that remains mired in corruption and economic crisis. The country is emerging from almost two decades of conflict and insurgency since the 2003 US-led invasion toppled dictator Saddam Hussein, promising to bring freedom and democracy. Although security has improved in recent years, elections threaten new volatility in a nation still terrorised by militant attacks and where major political factions are heavily armed. It is feared turnout will again be low among the 25 million eligible voters, many of whom are deeply disillusioned and view the entire political class as inept and corrupt.
MIDDLE EAST
