Iraqi election sees record low turnout amid growing government distrust
Iraq's election broke a voting record Sunday, though not the record one would expect. Initial turnout for Iraq's parliamentary election Sunday was approximately 41%, a record low for the country. While the turnout was higher than election officials predicted, it was still lower than the country's last election in 2018, when turnout was 44.5%. The election's low turnout is believed to be a result of growing distrust in Iraq's government.www.washingtonexaminer.com
