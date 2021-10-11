CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marion County, FL

Dental care on wheels is treating uninsured patients in Marion County

By Sami Ewing
wuft.org
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Langley Mobile Dental Unit is a federally funded mobile van that offers free dental services to Marion County residents. The mobile dental unit has served hundreds of patients in the five years it’s been running, according to operations director Paul Quinn. He said some patients are uninsured. Others are homeless, low-income or migrant workers. Still, more are patients with mental illness or battling drug addiction.

