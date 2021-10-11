Dental care on wheels is treating uninsured patients in Marion County
The Langley Mobile Dental Unit is a federally funded mobile van that offers free dental services to Marion County residents. The mobile dental unit has served hundreds of patients in the five years it’s been running, according to operations director Paul Quinn. He said some patients are uninsured. Others are homeless, low-income or migrant workers. Still, more are patients with mental illness or battling drug addiction.www.wuft.org
