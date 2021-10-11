CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Food & Drinks

The Untold Truth Of Whoppers

By Brian Boone
Mashed
Mashed
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The candy racks at grocery stores, convenience stores, and gas stations are lousy with chocolate bars, but there aren't all that many bite-size chocolate candies out there. Besides solid chocolate M&M's and their peanut-based cousin, there are only a few other major players in the world of little chocolate pieces, and that includes Whoppers. The confection, sold in little beige bags and boxes, stands virtually alone in the crowded candy world as one of the few to use malted milk as its main ingredient. Plenty of candies are full of nuts and caramel; Whoppers are little more than rich, creamy chocolate covering a nugget of solidified malted milk, which is a combination of evaporated milk, processed barley, and wheat flour (the recipe was developed in the 1870s as a baby formula).

www.mashed.com

Comments / 0

Related
Mashed

This Bach Cantata Reveals A Strange Truth About Coffee

Could you ever fathom a time when coffee was any less popular than it is today? Worse yet, a world where coffee was frowned upon? As hard as it may seem that the drink we consider to be life-juice today could ever be considered any less precious, coffee didn't always have a good reputation. Per History Hustle, coffee was a much-loved beverage in the 1600s Ottoman Empire, long before it ever came to Europe. In fact, coffee was so popular there that even making it illegal and the threat of having one's head cut off as punishment didn't stop coffee drinkers from drinking their caffeinated beverage.
DRINKS
Mashed

The Untold Truth Of The Surreal Gourmet Chef Bob Blumer

Foodie Renaissance man, artist, charity do-gooder, adventure junkie, and compulsive world record breaker Bob Blumer isn't like other celebrity chefs. For starters, for his first TV show, "Surreal Gourmet" and to promote his cookbook, Blumer traveled around in an Airstream, affectionately called the Toastermobile, with two giant slices of "toast" (which today serves as his garden "gnome") poking out the top (via Instagram). Blumer's other TV shows, such as "Glutton for Punishment" and "World's Weirdest Restaurants," are no less creative and eclectic as Blumer takes viewers on adventures that include breaking food-related world records and eating at wild restaurants like one with monkeys as servers (via BobBlumer.com).
CELEBRITIES
EatThis

This Is the Most Hated Fast-Food Chain In the World, New Data Shows

The court of public opinion that is Twitter can make or break just about anybody, fast-food giants included. Whether they're being praised for their latest product launches or criticized over the latest ad campaign, fast-food chains provoke some of the strongest reactions, both good and bad, on social media. The...
RESTAURANTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Robin
EatThis

4 New Menu Items You'll See at McDonald's This Fall

McDonald's likes to keep things pretty classic when it comes to its core menu. Big Macs, chicken sandwiches, and McNuggets are the reliable fan favorites that won't be changing any time soon. But that doesn't mean that the fast-food giant doesn't like to adorn its menu and delight its fans with some seasonal limited-time offers.
RESTAURANTS
nickiswift.com

90 Day Fiance: The Real Reason Jon Walters' Visa Got Denied

Watching "90 Day Fiance," it's easy to think that the K-1 visa process is always easy. After all, most couples who apply for the visa are approved and successfully bring their fiance's to the U.S. However, that certainly wasn't the case for "90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days" alums Jon and Rachel Walters. Not only did they run into some serious delays in their visa process, but they were also flat out denied visa approval at the U.S. Embassy.
TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Milk Chocolate#Halloween Candy#Chocolate Eggs#Chocolate Bar#White Chocolate#Food Drink#M M#Crunch#Hershey Bar#Leaf Machinery#Leaf Brands#Snack History
BGR.com

Popular Nestle snacks were just recalled, so throw them out now

Don't Miss: Amazon’s epic Black Friday deals started early this year and you won’t believe how good they are! The FDA this week announced a food recall involving four Nestlé Professional products due to a potential mislabeling error involving peanuts. The four products in question, which we’ll get to in a minute, caused some allergic reactions even though peanuts aren’t listed as an ingredient. And seeing as how peanut allergies can sometimes be incredibly serious, and fatal at times, this is certainly a recall worth bringing to your attention. What Nestle products are part of the food recall The items subject to the...
FDA
Mashed

This Big Change Is Coming To The Coca-Cola Brand

As a beverage company, Coca-Cola is a giant that has earned international recognition for its products over the years. As per Mental Floss, the classic aluminum Coke cans were first created for soldiers posted in international locations. By 1960, the company supplied Coke cans to the general public because they were seen as a convenient option. Additionally, Coke was once even marketed as an effective replacement for coffee. In the late 1980s, several consumers were exposed to an advertising campaign that tried to convince them that the soda was a much more practical option first thing in the morning compared to traditional hot coffee.
BUSINESS
NBC News

Some Hooters servers on TikTok are saying new shorts are too short

A change to the Hooters uniform at some locations has prompted a handful of the restaurant chain's servers to share their concerns on TikTok. In the videos, which have racked up millions of views since popping up on the platform last week, Hooters servers hold up the new black shorts while sharing their thoughts. Some even describe the shorts as more “like underwear.”
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Only In Florida

This Beloved Florida Bakery Has Been Serving Up Sweets For Over A Century

It isn’t every day that you come across a Florida bakery that has been serving the public for over 100 years. Heck, it isn’t common for any restaurant to be open for a century these days! But in Tampa, Florida, there is a bakery that just celebrated a major milestone – 109 years in business. […] The post This Beloved Florida Bakery Has Been Serving Up Sweets For Over A Century appeared first on Only In Your State.
FLORIDA STATE
hunker.com

Costco Brought Back a Popular Fall Bakery Item

'Tis the season of pumpkin spice! And no, we're not just talking about pumpkin spice lattes. According to Instagram user @costcosisters, Costco has brought back its pumpkin spice loaf, and our fall-loving hearts (and stomachs) couldn't be more excited. In case you're unfamiliar with this dreamy Costco creation, the pumpkin...
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
WLWT 5

All salads served at LaRosa's Pizzeria now made with hydroponically-grown lettuce

CINCINNATI — All salads served at LaRosa's Pizzeria are now made with hydroponically-grown lettuce, which they say is more sustainable. The pizzeria began selling salads with hydroponically-grown lettuce last week. According to the company, hydroponic farming happens in a climate-controlled greenhouse instead of an open-air field. Also, the lettuce is...
CINCINNATI, OH
Only In Florida

Enjoy A Massive Seafood Boil In A Bag When You Dine At Mr. & Mrs. Crab In Florida

If you’re a fan of eating seafood out of a giant bag, then this restaurant is for you. Wait, that may have come out wrong. Let’s try again…Crab boils are often cooked in what’s called a seafood boiling bag, making it easier to season and cook everything together in one shot, from the potatoes to […] The post Enjoy A Massive Seafood Boil In A Bag When You Dine At Mr. & Mrs. Crab In Florida appeared first on Only In Your State.
FLORIDA STATE
Mashed

Mashed

64K+
Followers
22K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

Whether you're looking for the latest foodie news, the dirt on your favorite celebrity chefs, or inspiration for tonight's dinner, Mashed has your recipe for success.

 https://www.mashed.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy