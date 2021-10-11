The Untold Truth Of Whoppers

The candy racks at grocery stores, convenience stores, and gas stations are lousy with chocolate bars, but there aren't all that many bite-size chocolate candies out there. Besides solid chocolate M&M's and their peanut-based cousin, there are only a few other major players in the world of little chocolate pieces, and that includes Whoppers. The confection, sold in little beige bags and boxes, stands virtually alone in the crowded candy world as one of the few to use malted milk as its main ingredient. Plenty of candies are full of nuts and caramel; Whoppers are little more than rich, creamy chocolate covering a nugget of solidified malted milk, which is a combination of evaporated milk, processed barley, and wheat flour (the recipe was developed in the 1870s as a baby formula).