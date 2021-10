Joe Joyce believes he should be awarded an Olympic gold medal after an independent investigation highlighted his defeat at Rio 2016 was one of 11 bouts suspected of being manipulated.The Londoner settled for silver five years ago after being on the wrong end of a split decision to France’s Tony Yoka in their super-heavyweight final, one of several controversial judging decisions at the Games.Now the first stage of an enquiry by Professor Richard McLaren commissioned by the current leadership team at the International Boxing Association (AIBA) has examined how bouts were manipulated for money or as political favours.Joyce is aghast...

COMBAT SPORTS ・ 14 DAYS AGO