2021 Fastest Growing Companies, No. 7: Chris Woods Construction Co. Inc.

By Jason Bolton
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMBJ's 2021 Fastest Growing Companies: No. 7: Chris Woods Construction Co., whose revenue grew from $61 million in 2018 to $93 million in 2020, a jump of more than 50%. Nominations for the tenth annual Building Memphis are now open. The awards program honors commercial construction projects completed during the calendar year of 2021 that reflect professional excellence in the areas of architecture, design, engineering, and development; that represent significant economic impact through capital investment, job creation, and long-lasting revitalization; and positively impact the city through community vision, sustainability, and beautification. Building Memphis honors the project’s major players, including owners/developers, engineers, architects/designers, contractors, and financial lenders. You can show your support of the city by nominating today.

Chris Woods
