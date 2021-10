In this deeply personal and honest memoir, This Jade World, Ira Sukrungruang holds up a mirror to himself and the world around him. There are moments in the book where the mirror appears fractured and what we see is a kaleidoscope of reflections: an unquestionable love for Thailand from which the writer shows close family ties and the country’s beauty and rich culture; the unsuspected depths of brutal and conflicting emotions of a man; confessions of sexual encounters and a revealing insight into the vast experience of pleasure. Other times the mirror is as steady as a rock, and we are not distracted in observing a man meditate on his own existence. Sukrungruang draws us in with his language of truth as he steers through a self that is wounded from self-sabotage, experiences that have broken and shaped him, people that have touched and healed him, and an unimaginable weight of love and rage that settles heavily in this autobiography.

