Le Tigre countersue “Who Put the Bomp” singer Barry Mann over copyright claim
Le Tigre’s Kathleen Hanna and Johanna Fateman are countersuing singer-songwriter Barry Mann over their song "Deceptacon." Mann sent Hanna and Fateman a cease-and-desist letter, claiming "Deceptacon" (the opening track on Le Tigre's 1999 debut album) violated the copyright of his 1961 hit “Who Put the Bomp (in the Bomp, Bomp, Bomp)," which he co-wrote with Gerry Goffin. In Hanna and Fateman's countersuit, they say Mann has no right the the lyrics, as they were not original. From the suit filed by Hanna and Fateman in the Southern District of New York (via Pitchfork):www.brooklynvegan.com
