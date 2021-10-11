CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Le Tigre countersue “Who Put the Bomp” singer Barry Mann over copyright claim

By Bill Pearis
brooklynvegan.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLe Tigre’s Kathleen Hanna and Johanna Fateman are countersuing singer-songwriter Barry Mann over their song "Deceptacon." Mann sent Hanna and Fateman a cease-and-desist letter, claiming "Deceptacon" (the opening track on Le Tigre's 1999 debut album) violated the copyright of his 1961 hit “Who Put the Bomp (in the Bomp, Bomp, Bomp)," which he co-wrote with Gerry Goffin. In Hanna and Fateman's countersuit, they say Mann has no right the the lyrics, as they were not original. From the suit filed by Hanna and Fateman in the Southern District of New York (via Pitchfork):

Reuters

KC & the Sunshine Band co-founder sues EMI over copyrights

(Reuters) - Richard Finch, co-founder and bassist of classic disco-funk group, KC & the Sunshine Band, sued Sony Music-owned EMI Longitude Music in Los Angeles federal court on Friday, seeking a declaration that he can recover a share of copyrights in the band’s music. Finch sued over the composition rights...
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Barry Mann
Person
Johanna Fateman
Person
Gerry Goffin
Person
Kathleen Hanna
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Copyright#Edsels
