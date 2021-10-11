CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Restaurants

Krispy Kreme's New Halloween Doughnuts Are So Cute It's Scary

By Erich Barganier
Mashed
Mashed
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Last year, Krispy Kreme wowed fans by releasing a line of monster-themed donuts. These creations featured signature treats like the Frank Monster Donut that came in the likeness of Frankenstein and was decorated with green icing, sprinkles, and pretzel pieces that resembled neck bolts. These creative takes on spooky classics raised the bar and many might have hoped for Krispy Kreme to bring back these perfect Halloween pastries.

www.mashed.com

Comments / 0

Related
ComicBook

Krispy Kreme Is Changing Its Name

Henceforth Krispy Kreme shall be known as Krispy Skreme...well, until Halloween, that is. Monday afternoon, the iconic doughnut chain announced a temporary change in its name as part of its overarching Halloween promotion. Along with special Krispy Kreme boxes and other associated marketing collateral, the chain is introducing four all-new doughnuts and some new promotions all in celebration of spooky season.
RESTAURANTS
EatThis

4 New Menu Items You'll See at McDonald's This Fall

McDonald's likes to keep things pretty classic when it comes to its core menu. Big Macs, chicken sandwiches, and McNuggets are the reliable fan favorites that won't be changing any time soon. But that doesn't mean that the fast-food giant doesn't like to adorn its menu and delight its fans with some seasonal limited-time offers.
RESTAURANTS
Mashed

This Chain Has The Worst Hot Sandwiches, According To 37% Of People

What, exactly, would you consider to be a "hot sandwich?" Would a hot dog fall into this category? What about a hamburger? According to a poll conducted by YouGov (reported by Food & Wine), 60% consider hamburgers to be sandwiches, while only 32% consider hot dogs to fall into that category. However, 62% said sloppy joes are members of the sandwich family, and there are even 15% of the populace who consider tacos to be sandwiches, too.
RESTAURANTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Doughnut#Like A Cat#Food Drink#Business Wire#Krispy Skreme#The Abra Cat Dabra Donut
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Halloween
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
The Associated Press

Witches’ Spell Transforms KRISPY KREME® to KRISPY ‘SKREME,’ for Halloween Season, including 4 New Treats and Saturday ‘Scary Sharies’

CHARLOTTE, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 11, 2021-- Under a witchy theme, Krispy Kreme has transformed to “Krispy Skreme” this Halloween season, complete with a logo change, four new doughnuts and the treat of $1 dozens every Saturday, plus a free doughnut offer on Halloween. This press release features multimedia. View the full...
RESTAURANTS
614now.com

Here’s the definitive guide to White Castle’s secret menu

In Columbus, we’re in the unique position to claim not just one, but two different fast food giants. While Wendy’s (operating out of Dublin) likely gets more attention, White Castle is headquartered in the Cbus, too. And it’s also delicious. Time Magazine called their iconic Slider—considered by many to be...
hunker.com

9 Recipes for Halloween Treats That Are So Delicious, It’s Scary

Now that spooky season is finally here, it's time to start thinking about Halloween treats. And while you can just grab a bag of candy or cookies and call it a day, there's something special about making treats from scratch. This is especially true if you're planning to spend Halloween at home and are looking for a fun (and tasty) activity.
RECIPES
moneysavingmom.com

Krispy Kreme: Original Glazed Dozen Doughnuts just $5.99!

Looking for the latest Krispy Kreme coupons, rewards, and specials? Don’t miss this new deal!!. {Psst! Be sure to check out all the other recent restaurant deals we’ve posted!}. Through October 14th, Krispy Kreme is offering Rewards Members one dozen original glazed doughnuts for just $5.99! Just scan your rewards...
RESTAURANTS
yeahthatskosher.com

Patis Bakery & Krispy Kreme are 2 New Kosher Additions to UES

Upper East Siders with a sweet tooth will be excited to hear about two new kosher establishments: a branch of Patis Bakery, and a newly kosher-certified Krispy Kreme. Krispy Kreme is a classic favorite, and Patis is one of the best kosher bakeries in the country, with locations in Lyndhurst, NJ, multiple in Brooklyn, the UWS, Teaneck, the Catskills, and a new branch opening soon in the 5 Towns.
BROOKLYN, NY
Mashed

The Unexpected Surprise One Trader Joe's Shopper Found In Their Ravioli

We'll have to admit that there is a certain amount of trust that comes into play whenever we pick up items from the grocery, particularly since most items are bagged or boxed so they can't be subject to a thorough once over. It's no surprise then that every now and then we'd find things we didn't expect in our grocery items. At its worst, a grocery manufacturing error can actually trigger an expensive product recall (like the time Whole Foods pulled back its vodka sauce because it had milk in it, but failed to declare it on a label, per ABC). But at its most lighthearted, a grocery manufacturer's error can provide a few giggles, like the one involving Trader Joe's and a bag of mini ravioli with cheese filling.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
KGUN 9

Coffee Mate’s New Creamer Tastes Like Rice Krispies Treats

If you like starting your mornings on a sweet note, Nestle and Kellogg’s have teamed up to transform your coffee into a nostalgic childhood dessert. Coffee Mate’s new Rice Krispies Treats-flavored creamer has notes of gooey marshmallow and toasted Rice Krispies cereal for a cup of coffee that even your 10-year-old self might have enjoyed. A Nestle spokesperson told us the new creamer will hit store shelves nationwide in January 2022 and will be sold in 32-ounce bottles for around $3.99.
FOOD & DRINKS
Roanoke Times

Chef's Halloween tarts are very scary

It’s spooky season. With Halloween approaching, the food most often associated with the ghostly holiday is candy … and lots of it. But today we’re taking a break from store-bought sweets to bring you recipes you can make at home. There are sure to be terrifyingly sweet and savory treats...
ROANOKE, VA
Mashed

Aldi's Quesadilla And Churro Makers Are Turning Heads

When you want to get the party going, you can't go wrong serving up a steaming plate of quesadillas or churros. But while both of these items taste great, quickly making these foods takes time and patience — not to mention the right cookware. According to Cooking Classy, anyone who wants to make their favorite churros recipe has to laboriously whip together a dough and then deep-fry the perfectly shaped dessert in a bunch of oil. Making a quesadilla takes less effort, but trying to quickly assemble a few of these Tex-Mex classics in a rush can take some time, especially if you want to grill each side in a standard frying pan, per Delish.
FOOD & DRINKS
Mashed

Mashed

64K+
Followers
22K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

Whether you're looking for the latest foodie news, the dirt on your favorite celebrity chefs, or inspiration for tonight's dinner, Mashed has your recipe for success.

 https://www.mashed.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy