Blue Jays former reliever stoking some controversy

By Chris Henderson
FanSided
FanSided
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter the White Sox won their game on Sunday, former Blue Jays reliever Ryan Tepera had some interesting comments in his post-game interview. The 33 year old spent the first five seasons of his big league career as a Blue Jay, and these days he’s part of the AL Central champion Chicago White Sox, who are in the ALDS against the Houston Astros right now and down two games to one after their latest victory. Tepera started the season with the Cubs, but moved across town to the White Sox ahead of the July trade deadline.

