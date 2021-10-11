How to Create and Customize a New Google Calendar

Let’s face it, we can all be fairly forgetful when it comes to things that we need to get done. Even if it is a list of things that we do everyday when we get up in the morning or before heading to bed. Thankfully, the Google Assistant is here to help us. You can create a checklist with the Google Assistant that can go off every day. so you won’t need to worry about missing out on anything again.

