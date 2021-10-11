CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Dayton, OH

Celebrate good food with Dayton Black Restaurant Week

By Sarah Bean
WDTN
WDTN
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=401vQ7_0cNkNp6U00

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – It’s Dayton Black Restaurant week, and local restaurants, food trucks, and catering companies are celebrating with discounts and promotions.

According to a Facebook event by Dayton Food Diaries, the week will end with a Dayton Black Restaurant Food Fest on Saturday, October 16. The festival will take place at Genuine Work at 15 McDonough Street in Dayton from 2 to 6 p.m.

Participating restaurants include:

  • Taste of Jamaica – 10% off entire order
  • Courtlands Mobile Grill – 10% off entire order
  • Slide Thru – 10% off entire order
  • IQuisine – 10% off entire order
  • De-Lish – 10% off entire order
  • Nimbus Comic Cafe – 10% off entire order
  • The Cookieologist – Cookies for the Soul II Cookie and Milk Combo Pack
  • Nu Heights Nutrition – Free “Healthy Henny” shot with your order

Comments / 2

Related
WDTN

Final weekend: Union Villiage hosts Homearama event

LEBANON, Ohio (WDTN) – This Saturday and Sunday, October 16 and 17, make the final weekend to attend the Homearama event in Lebanon. Both days will include food trucks, entertainment and home displays in the growing Union Village at 3855 Lower Market Street, a release by Union Village said.  The event features 11 fully decorated […]
LEBANON, OH
WDTN

Exotic pet rescued by Huber Heights Firefighters

UBER HEIGHTS, Ohio (WDTN) – Huber Heights firefighters were called to the scene of a unique pet rescue. According to a post by the Fire Division, crews responded to a call to rescue a 48-year-old macaw named Nash. This rescue bird had been frightened and flew into a neighbor’s tree, the post said. Crews determined […]
HUBER HEIGHTS, OH
WDTN

SICSA to waive adoption fees at Washington Twp. event

WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WDTN) – Find your furry friend this Saturday, October 16, at SICSA’s annual Adopt-ober Fest. SICSA Pet Adoption and Wellness Center said it will waive adoption fees from 12 p.m. to 7 p.m. at their Washington Township facility. This event is held with the help of Wagner Subaru and ASPCA, SICSA said. […]
WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Dayton, OH
Local
Ohio Society
Dayton, OH
Lifestyle
Local
Ohio Restaurants
State
Ohio State
Local
Ohio Lifestyle
Dayton, OH
Food & Drinks
Local
Ohio Food & Drinks
Dayton, OH
Society
WDTN

Dayton Boys and Girls Club raises over $150,000 for STEM education

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Boys and Girls Club of Dayton raised over $150,000 for STEM education programs at its fundraiser on Thursday, October 14. According to a release by the club, the first annual SPARK Great Futures event surpassed the fundraising goal and raised over $150,000 to give west Dayton kids access to high-quality […]
DAYTON, OH
WDTN

Crews on scene of fire in Dayton

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Crews were on scene of a fire in Dayton Thursday. The Dayton Fire Department said on Facebook that crews were in the 1300 block of Swisher Avenue on the west side for a structure fire. The fire chief on scene told 2 NEWS the fire was small and able to be […]
DAYTON, OH
WDTN

Missing Springfield woman found

SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WDTN) – The Springfield Police Department has found a missing 74-year-old woman that went missing on Monday, October 11. Elizabeth Crum was last seen driving away from the Ohio Masonic Home in Springfield at 6:56 p.m. on October 11. Crum has blond hair and blue eyes. Police say she was last seen wearing […]
SPRINGFIELD, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Restaurants#Good Food#Food Truck#Jamaica#Nutrition#Food Drink#Dayton Food Diaries#Courtlands Mobile Grill#Slide Thru#Iquisine#De Lish#Nimbus Comic Cafe
WDTN

WDTN

1K+
Followers
664
Post
210K+
Views
ABOUT

Dayton News and Weather is found at https://www.wdtn.com

 https://WDTN.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy