Report: Punishment Revealed For Cowboys vs. Giants Fight

Imagine two weeks ago if someone had told you Kadarius Toney would be the Giants’ best player on the field against the Cowboys, and by a very large margin. Welp, that’s where we are. Toney is an electrifying player who set a Giants rookie record with 189 receiving yards, threw a pass on a receiver option and ran the ball on a direct snap, but all of that wasn’t close to compensating for all of the injuries the Giants sustained. Neither were the two touchdowns scored by Devontae Booker, who replaced Saquon Barkley. Backup quarterback Mike Glennon played fine for a backup, completing 16 of 25 passes for 196 yards but he was intercepted twice, including one for a late touchdown. Even before Daniel Jones left the field with a concussion the Giants looked out of step on a pair of deep pass attempts to John Ross that were incomplete. Their longest non-Toney play of the game went for 18 yards.

NFL ・ 4 DAYS AGO