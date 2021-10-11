CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Report: Punishment Revealed For Cowboys vs. Giants Fight

By Tzvi Machlin
The Spun
The Spun
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

New York Giants wide receiver Kadarius Toney saw his breakout game against the Dallas Cowboys cut short yesterday as he decided to throw a punch in a fight with an opponent. He was promptly ejected, but will there be further punishment?. According to Giants insider Jordan Raanan, there will be...

thespun.com

Comments / 12

QueenB2
2d ago

If that had been vice versa, trust me my Cowboy woulda been suspended. Goodhell don't like the Dallas Cowboys, but I do!!! #DC4L

Reply(6)
6
Related
The Spun

Look: Punch Thrown In Cowboys vs. Giants Game

What in the world was Kadarius Toney thinking? That’s the question on everyone’s mind after the New York Giants rookie wide receiver was ejected in today’s game against the Dallas Cowboys. Trailing by 21 points in the fourth quarter, Toney was in the middle of a breakout performance. He had...
NFL
Larry Brown Sports

Video: Joe Judge was furious with Kadarius Toney over punch

Joe Judge prides himself on running a disciplined football team. So when Kadarius Toney was ejected in the fourth quarter of his New York Giants’ 44-20 loss to the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday, Judge was furious. Toney was ejected for throwing a punch against Dallas defender Damontae Kazee, who tackled...
NFL
On3.com

WATCH: Dirty play, punch leads to brawl, Kadarius Toney ejection

The New York Giants had wide receiver Kadarius Toney get ejected against the Dallas Cowboys for an altercation on the field where he threw a punch. As referees sorted out the punishments, both Toney and defensive back Damontae Kazee received penalties while Toney was disqualified from the game for his punch.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
Newsday

Grading the Giants in NFL Week 5 vs. Dallas Cowboys

Imagine two weeks ago if someone had told you Kadarius Toney would be the Giants’ best player on the field against the Cowboys, and by a very large margin. Welp, that’s where we are. Toney is an electrifying player who set a Giants rookie record with 189 receiving yards, threw a pass on a receiver option and ran the ball on a direct snap, but all of that wasn’t close to compensating for all of the injuries the Giants sustained. Neither were the two touchdowns scored by Devontae Booker, who replaced Saquon Barkley. Backup quarterback Mike Glennon played fine for a backup, completing 16 of 25 passes for 196 yards but he was intercepted twice, including one for a late touchdown. Even before Daniel Jones left the field with a concussion the Giants looked out of step on a pair of deep pass attempts to John Ross that were incomplete. Their longest non-Toney play of the game went for 18 yards.
NFL
giants.com

Notes & Stats: Breaking down Giants vs. Cowboys

Notes and statistics from the Giants' 44-20 loss to the Dallas Cowboys in AT&T Stadium:. *The Giants fell to 1-4 while the NFC East-leading Cowboys improved to 4-1. *Dallas' 44 points were the most allowed by the Giants since a 51-17 loss to the Los Angeles Rams in MetLife Stadium on Nov. 5, 2017 and the most in a road game since a 49-17 loss at Minnesota on Dec. 27, 2015.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kadarius Toney
Yardbarker

Five Plays That Doomed the Giants vs. the Cowboys

Many plays broke the Giants' chances at upsetting the Dallas Cowboys, but here's a look at the five biggest culprits. The Play: Prescott to Lamb touchdown pass. In real-time, many looked at this touchdown pass and blamed cornerback James Bradberry (who has received a lot of undue criticism this season).
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To What Brett Favre Said About Dak Prescott

Legendary NFL quarterback Brett Favre had some pretty lofty praise for Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott earlier this week. Favre, one of the greatest quarterbacks in NFL history, is a big fan of what he’s seeing from the Cowboys quarterback. Dallas is 2-1 on the season, coming off back-to-back wins...
NFL
Fort Worth Star-Telegram

Dak Prescott is setting the wrong kind of NFL record for Dallas Cowboys | Opinion

The Pro Football Hall of Fame routinely collects various items for display, and what needs to be included now is a bronze die cast of Dak Prescott’s right arm. From the shoulder down to the fingernails, the whole thing needs to be on display in Canton. Maybe for study at Johns Hopkins med school, too.
NFL
The Spun

Look: Dez Bryant’s Tweet About Jason Garrett Going Viral

The Dallas Cowboys and the New York Giants met in The Star on Sunday afternoon for one of their two annual rivalry games. Unfortunately for the latter, the contest didn’t go according to plan in the first quarter. The Giants labored to get any momentum on offense at the beginning...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cowboys#American Football#New York Giants#Wr#Jordanraanan
Blogging The Boys

NFL admits mistake on play that potentially cost the Dallas Cowboys a Week 1 win over the Buccaneers

The Dallas Cowboys lost in Week 1. Nobody is out here saying that the Cowboys are anything except for 0-1, but after having over a week to digest on what happened down in Tampa Bay (while processing everything that has been happening in Dallas simultaneously) there is no denying it. The Cowboys were very much in that game and could have very easily won it.
NFL
The Spun

Tony Dungy Getting Criticized For What He Said About Jon Gruden

Former NFL head coach turned NBC analyst Tony Dungy is facing some criticism on social media for what he said about Jon Gruden on Sunday night. Sunday evening, both Dungy and NBC announcer Mike Tirico – who worked with Gruden at ESPN – addressed the now-former Las Vegas Raiders head coach.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Dallas Cowboys
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
mediaite.com

Keyshawn Johnson SHOCKED to Learn his ESPN Co-Host Max Kellerman Had a Rap Career

It’s only the second week since Max Kellerman joined Keyshawn Johnson and Jay Williams for ESPN Radio’s national morning show and the hosts are still getting to know each other. During a conversation about the name “Max,” Williams casually asked the show’s point guard what his rap name was. A...
NFL
hypefresh.co

Seahawks Russell Wilson, Singer Ciara Potential Divorce Rumors

The rumors have begun to stir up that Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson and Popstar Ciara may be parting ways. This past year, the Seahawks started 5-0, ended the year 12-4 with a first-round exit in the playoffs. Although, their season was underwhelming to add more fuel to the fire, the rumors started to rise about Wilson’s future in Seattle, per NBC sports.
SEATTLE, WA
The Spun

Russell Wilson’s Wife, Ciara, Posts Message For Him After Surgery

At this point, most football fans have seen a picture of Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson‘s mangled finger. During the third quarter of Thursday night’s game against the Los Angeles Rams, Wilson hit his hand on defensive lineman Aaron Donald. The quarterback reportedly tore a tendon on the middle finger of his throwing hand.
NFL
The Spun

The Spun

Hoboken, NJ
236K+
Followers
39K+
Post
123M+
Views
ABOUT

The Spun is an independent sports publication that brings you the most interesting athletics stories of the day. The site reaches over 8 million unique readers per month and focuses on the social media aspect of the industry.

 https://thespun.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy