East Central Alabama Walk to End Alzheimers Holds Successful Jacksonville Event

October 11, 2021

Lee Evancho

The East Central Alabama Walk to End Alzheimer’s recently took place on September 26th in the Jacksonville, Alabama Community. They were thrilled to announce the event EXCEEDED it’s goal of $25,000 to support Alzheimer’s research as well as local care and support programs thanks to Jacksonville and the surrounding communities. The community has currently raised $30,000 and counting!



One such supporter was the East AL Regional Planning & Development Commission /Alabama CARES Program who served as presenting sponsor for the event. Ellen Hurst, AL Cares Project Administrator, states, “We are touched daily by clients with Alzheimer’s and related dementia. This is a cause we all truly believe in and we all want a cure.”

Jacksonville, AL– East AL Regional Planning & Development Commission /Alabama CARES Program was pleased to serve as presenting sponsor for the Jacksonville Walk to End Alzheimer’s. The program serves as a 10-county area agency on aging, providing programs that serve senior citizens, caregivers, and disabled population.

The AL CARES program began 20 years ago under the AL Department of Senior Services that was directed under the AOA (Administration on Aging) and is a Title III program under the Older American’s Act. Working with family caregivers in our 10-county region (Cherokee, Etowah, Calhoun, Cleburne, Talladega, Clay, Randolph, Coosa, Tallapoosa, and Chambers), many of our caregivers are caring for those with Alzheimer’s or other related dementia diagnoses.

The program goal is to support family caregivers by providing education, assistance, resources, and respite to help them maintain their own health while caring for their loved ones. We also provide education in our schools, churches, clubs, to our first responders, health care workers, and anyone else in the community that wishes to learn about our agency and/or caregiver and dementia related issues.

Through our communities and in-home services, the AL CARES program aspires to positively impact the lives of those touched by Alzheimer’s and related dementias.

The Jacksonville Walk fundraising goal was $25,000 and raised $30,000 which is 120% above goal. To support the Jacksonville community walk, visit http://act.alz.org/eca . Fundraising is still open through December 31.

Visit the company’s website to learn more: www.EastAlabamaAging.org





About Alzheimer’s Association ®

The Alzheimer’s Association is a worldwide voluntary health organization dedicated to Alzheimer’s care, support and research. Our mission is to lead the way to end Alzheimer’s and all other dementia — by accelerating global research, driving risk reduction and early detection, and maximizing quality care and support. Our vision is a world without Alzheimer’s and all other dementia®. Visit alz.org or call 800.272.3900 .



