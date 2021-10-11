CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Jacksonville, AL

East Central Alabama Walk to End Alzheimers Holds Successful Jacksonville Event

By Lee Evancho
Calhoun County Journal
Calhoun County Journal
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0kLAUP_0cNkMmjk00

October 11, 2021
Lee Evancho

The East Central Alabama Walk to End Alzheimer’s recently took place on September 26th in the Jacksonville, Alabama Community. They were thrilled to announce the event EXCEEDED it’s goal of $25,000 to support Alzheimer’s research as well as local care and support programs thanks to Jacksonville and the surrounding communities. The community has currently raised $30,000 and counting!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2yS0ae_0cNkMmjk00 One such supporter was the East AL Regional Planning & Development Commission /Alabama CARES Program who served as presenting sponsor for the event. Ellen Hurst, AL Cares Project Administrator, states, “We are touched daily by clients with Alzheimer’s and related dementia. This is a cause we all truly believe in and we all want a cure.”

Official Release

Jacksonville, AL– East AL Regional Planning & Development Commission /Alabama CARES Program was pleased to serve as presenting sponsor for the Jacksonville Walk to End Alzheimer’s. The program serves as a 10-county area agency on aging, providing programs that serve senior citizens, caregivers, and disabled population.

The AL CARES program began 20 years ago under the AL Department of Senior Services that was directed under the AOA (Administration on Aging) and is a Title III program under the Older American’s Act. Working with family caregivers in our 10-county region (Cherokee, Etowah, Calhoun, Cleburne, Talladega, Clay, Randolph, Coosa, Tallapoosa, and Chambers), many of our caregivers are caring for those with Alzheimer’s or other related dementia diagnoses.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hVe2E_0cNkMmjk00 The program goal is to support family caregivers by providing education, assistance, resources, and respite to help them maintain their own health while caring for their loved ones. We also provide education in our schools, churches, clubs, to our first responders, health care workers, and anyone else in the community that wishes to learn about our agency and/or caregiver and dementia related issues.

Through our communities and in-home services, the AL CARES program aspires to positively impact the lives of those touched by Alzheimer’s and related dementias.

Ellen Hurst, AL Cares Project Administrator, states, “We are touched daily by clients with Alzheimer’s and related dementia. This is a cause we all truly believe in and we all want a cure.”

The Jacksonville Walk fundraising goal was $25,000 and raised $30,000 which is 120% above goal. To support the Jacksonville community walk, visit http://act.alz.org/eca . Fundraising is still open through December 31.

Visit the company’s website to learn more: www.EastAlabamaAging.org

# # #

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2WsbtN_0cNkMmjk00 About Alzheimer’s Association ®
The Alzheimer’s Association is a worldwide voluntary health organization dedicated to Alzheimer’s care, support and research. Our mission is to lead the way to end Alzheimer’s and all other dementia — by accelerating global research, driving risk reduction and early detection, and maximizing quality care and support. Our vision is a world without Alzheimer’s and all other dementia®. Visit alz.org or call 800.272.3900 .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4MkBxp_0cNkMmjk00

Advertisement

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4T809O_0cNkMmjk00

Comments / 0

Related
Calhoun County Journal

Run for Recovery 5K

Run for Recovery is a community event created to encourage conversation about substance abuse and recovery. Encouraging these conversations creates a substantial impact by supporting individuals to receive help. Join the conversation by registering for Run for Recovery on October 23, 2021!
FITNESS
Calhoun County Journal

A Not so Haunted Trail Trek

*adults free and must accompany your child or children. Family friendly journey along the Creekside and Chief Ladiga Trails that will get you into the Halloween spirit!. Treats and goodies will be given out along the way!. watch out for maybe even a trick or two. Call 256-435-8115 for more...
LIFESTYLE
Calhoun County Journal

Mural Unveiling

October 18, 20219:00 am  Main Street Anniston, The City of Anniston, Alabama, and Outer Limits Arts & Media invite you to join us as we debut the newest mural in Downtown Anniston. When: Monday, October 18, 2021 at 9am Where: 11th and Noble (parking lot of the old Courthouse Cafe) Why: Because you’ll want to be one of the […]
ANNISTON, AL
Calhoun County Journal

City of Jacksonville Continues Sponsoring Snip-it Tickets Through the Calhoun County Commission

October 13, 2021 Lee Evancho The City of Jacksonville has perviously sponsored vouchers for the “Snip-It” program.  This program is sponsored by the Calhoun County Commission and provided reduced cost spay and neuter services for the county residents. This program was designed help reduce the pet overpopulation issues in the county. Recently the city of […]
POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Jacksonville, AL
City
Talladega, AL
Jacksonville, AL
Health
Jacksonville, AL
Society
City
Randolph, AL
Local
Alabama Health
State
Alabama State
Local
Alabama Society
Calhoun County Journal

Calhoun County History Revisited – Oxford Lake Park

October 12, 2021 Kimberly O’Dell Summer Resorts have always been popular in the United States. What most fail to realize is that Calhoun County, Alabama had its own summer resorts in the early days. Benton County, later Calhoun, was founded in 1832 and the area was blessed with many natural water sources. The Native American […]
TRAVEL
Calhoun County Journal

Jacksonville’s Halloween Events

JACKSONVILLE — Every day brings us closer to Halloween’s ghosts, ghouls and goblins, but the city’s Parks and Recreation Department has devised a “No Tricks, Just Treats” week to keep that creepy crew entertained. The week’s highlight event is Boots and BBQ on Oct. 29 from 4 p.m. to 9...
POLITICS
Calhoun County Journal

Occupational Skills Training in Anniston

Are you interested in receiving basic residential construction training? Want to receive multiple certifications in 10-weeks? Would you love to continue your education after the 10-week training?  Orientation will continute this through this week. To register come to the Glen Addie address where staff will help with the two applications. Most training is self-paced, but […]
TRAVEL
Calhoun County Journal

Anniston Changers 1 Year Celebration!

It has been One Year since Anniston Changers first began working throughout the city! Since then, 12 service projects have been completed, and over 20 tons of litter has been cleaned up, thanks to the over 600 volunteers who became part of the change! We want to celebrate this milestone, and celebrate YOU, the citizens who […]
ANNISTON, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Central Alabama#Family Caregivers#Alzheimers#Alabama Community#Aoa#Title#Clay Randolph Coosa#Chambers
Calhoun County Journal

Apple Defense Solutions of Jacksonville Hosts Citizens Firearm Safety Classes

Apple Defense Solutions of Jacksonville is hosting Citizens Firearm Safety Classes for the Calhoun and Etowah County areas. This class is designed to provide students with information about: •Alabama firearm laws•Pistol permit application process•Firearm safety and function •Storage of firearms•Situational awareness•Legal protection for self-defense encounters. The class is free to students and will be held in Jacksonville, […]
JACKSONVILLE, AL
Calhoun County Journal

LOBSTERFEST! A Benefit for Calhoun Cleburne Habitat for Humanity

Saturday, October 16, 2021 12:00 pm – 6:00 pm Event by Grace Episcopal Church 1000 Leighton Ave, Anniston, AL 36207 Tickets: www.graceanniston.org/lobsterfest Public Event Lobster dinners, cooked, or live lobsters to go! Due to Covid concerns for large in person gatherings, Drive-thru Take Out Only is available this year. It’s our 24th year of providing fresh Maine Lobster to benefit […]
ANNISTON, AL
Calhoun County Journal

Chick-fil-A Jacksonville Fall Festival

Saturday, October 16, 2021 4:00 pm – 7:00 pm Event by Chick-fil-A Jacksonville [AL] (500 Pelham Rd S, Jacksonville, AL) Chick-fil-A Jacksonville [AL] Tickets · $10www.eventbrite.com/e/fall-festival-tickets-172269381357 Public Event Join us for some family fun & games. Visit our pumpkin patch, try your hand at candy corn bowling, & ring toss for prizes. Tickets prices are $10 and include… 1 pumpkin + […]
JACKSONVILLE, AL
Calhoun County Journal

Adult Services Returning to Oxford

October 5, 2021  Lee Evancho   Amy Henderson, Oxford Public Library Director, has announced that adult programming is returning to Oxford. Many programs had been suspended or limited due to COVID restrictions. Details of the programs can be found on the library’s website, facebook page, or by calling the library directly.  Official Release The Oxford […]
POLITICS
Calhoun County Journal

Calhoun County Journal

1K+
Followers
576
Post
145K+
Views
ABOUT

The Calhoun County Journal was founded to offer the residents and business owners of this great county a place to find the news, special events, classified ads, and topics that directly effect the county and cities within.

 https://calhounjournal.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy