Twelve Characters: Julius Randle

There’s no getting around those five playoff games against Atlanta. Julius Randle stunk. All that improbable midrange stuff he had been draining during the regular season became exactly as difficult as it seemed and the shots didn’t fall from deep either. He passed out of pressure straight into the waiting arms of Hawks wings, was slow and handsy on the defensive end. To his credit, he stuck with it, didn’t have one of those confidence meltdowns that leaves a lacuna in the offense. No seven-shot shot nights; he went 8-for-21 like a true pro. He hit the boards hard. He tried. But the performances were poor, the whole way through. The series wasn’t close. Randle wasn’t anything like the star we thought he had become.