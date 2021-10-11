American Goulash
• 1 can (14 ounces) no-salt-added diced tomatoes, undrained. Directions: Heat oil in a large saucepan over medium-high heat. Brown the ground beef and add onion. Add garlic, paprika, Italian seasoning, salt and pepper; cook, stirring, for 1 minute. Stir in undrained tomatoes, tomato sauce and broth. Bring to a boil. Reduce heat to medium-low, cover and cook for 5 minutes. Add macaroni and cook, uncovered, stirring occasionally, until tender, 6 to 9 minutes. Remove from heat and let stand for 5 minutes before serving. Top with Parmesan.ozarksfn.com
