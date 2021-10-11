CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Bay County, MI

Bay County residents invited to attend office hour event with Rep. Beson in Munger

By Caitlyn French
The Saginaw News
The Saginaw News
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

BAY CITY, MI - Bay County residents are invited to attend a public event this week where they can meet one of their area representatives. State Rep. Tim Beson will be hosting an open office hour event on Friday, Oct. 15 in Munger. Beson will be at the Merritt Township Administration office at 48 E. Munger Road from 9 - 10 a.m. on Friday. Sen. Kevin Daley will be present at the event as well.

www.mlive.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Saginaw News

Bay City Commission breaking into subcommittees to discuss how to spend $31M in COVID-19 relief funding

BAY CITY, MI - Bay City officials are forming subcommittee to discuss how to spend an over $31 million allotment from the federal government in COVID-19 relief funds. The Bay City Commission will discuss how to allocate a total of $31,076,578 from the American Rescue Plan. Bay City’s allocation from the ARPA Act will be dispersed in two parts -- 50% being received in 2021 and the remaining balance in 2022.
BAY CITY, MI
MLive

Bay County fine-tuning $146M budget for 2022

BAY CITY, MI - Bay County officials are working their final stamp of approval for the county’s 2022 budget over the next couple of months. A public hearing was held during the Tuesday, Oct. 12 Bay County Board of Commissioners meeting to discuss the recommended 2022 county budget. During the public hearing, Bay County Finance Department director Janet Histed gave an overview of the recommended budget to the board of commissioners and the public.
BAY COUNTY, MI
The Saginaw News

Bay County recognizes local Lions Club for 100 years of service

BAY CITY, MI - A local organization will be celebrating a century of helping out the Bay County community later this year. The Bay County Board of Commissioners took time during its regular meeting on Oct. 12 to recognize the Bay City Lions Club for its upcoming 100th anniversary by passing a resolution that acknowledged the club’s work in the community. The Bay City Lions Club’s 100th anniversary officially lands on Dec. 8, 2021, according to the resolution.
BAY COUNTY, MI
The Saginaw News

Thinking of a master plan: New Saginaw Township development strategy now online

SAGINAW TOWNSHIP, MI — Residents here now can view Saginaw Township leaders’ new master plan document online. At its Monday, Sept. 27, meeting, the township Board of Trustees approved its latest master plan document, which in part provides a guidebook for the municipality’s real estate strategy. Officials uploaded the 107-page file to the township webpage this month.
SAGINAW, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Merritt Township, MI
City
Munger, MI
Bay County, MI
Government
Local
Michigan Government
City
Essexville, MI
County
Bay County, MI
City
Bay City, MI
Bay City, MI
Government
Kalamazoo Gazette

Mackinac Bridge resumes escorted crossings for vehicles, bikes, snowmobiles — with higher fees

ST. IGNACE, MI - The Mackinac Bridge’s transportation assistance programs are returning, with increased fees for the travelers who use them. The Mackinac Bridge Authority, or MBA, has voted to reinstate on Nov. 1 its driver assistance program, as well as its pedestrian, bicyclist, and snowmobile transportation programs. The four programs had been suspended since March 2020 as a health safety precaution due to the Covid-19 pandemic.
SAINT IGNACE, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Legislature#Mi Bay County#State
The Ann Arbor News

See the 10 draft maps Michigan’s redistricting commission wants the public to consider

After a seven-week mapping process plagued by time constraints, procedural kerfuffles and a surge in public scrutiny, Michigan’s independent redistricting commission has agreed upon 10 drafts of statewide political district maps for residents to consider. The 10 drafts are “collaborative” maps, meaning commissioners worked on them together and put them...
MICHIGAN STATE
The Saginaw News

The Saginaw News

Saginaw, MI
11K+
Followers
13K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

The Saginaw News & MLive https://www.mlive.com/saginaw.

 https://www.mlive.com/saginaw-bay-city/

Comments / 0

Community Policy