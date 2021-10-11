Bay County residents invited to attend office hour event with Rep. Beson in Munger

BAY CITY, MI - Bay County residents are invited to attend a public event this week where they can meet one of their area representatives. State Rep. Tim Beson will be hosting an open office hour event on Friday, Oct. 15 in Munger. Beson will be at the Merritt Township Administration office at 48 E. Munger Road from 9 - 10 a.m. on Friday. Sen. Kevin Daley will be present at the event as well.